Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi King On Founding Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Saturday cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince and Premier Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, congratulating them on the occasion of the Kingdom's Founding Day. (pickup previous)
