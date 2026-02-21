Think National, Solve Real Problems: Arunachal Governor To NIT Graduates

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Feb 21 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday called upon graduates of the NIT to develop a strong problem-solving mindset aligned with the nation's needs, urging them to apply their technical knowledge for the larger good of society and national development.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest, the Governor advised the students to develop strong technical competence complemented by innovation. He further advised them to embrace adaptability and lifelong learning.

The Governor, while congratulating the graduates, exhorted them to imbibe ethical values and a deep sense of social responsibility, integrity, inclusiveness, and sustainability to guide their decisions as professionals. He also asked them to nurture a spirit of teamwork and a leadership mindset. Nation-building is a collective effort, and no individual succeeds alone, he underscored.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) underscored that each one of the NIT graduates has the potential to be a meaningful contributor to our collective vision of Viksit Bharat, not just through professional success, but through purposeful action.

Complimenting the institution, the Governor said that NIT Arunachal Pradesh has been emerging as a dependable and respected institution for society, one that not only imparts quality education but also stands as a source of guidance, innovation, and solutions for the region. Placement of 95 per cent with more than 100 companies showing interest in NIT students and 5G lab having a facility to research in the area of communication is commendable, he said.

He also reposed his confidence that NIT Arunachal Pradesh will continue to contribute actively to these national missions by addressing local and regional challenges, promoting sustainable development, and nurturing skilled, ethical, and socially responsible professionals.

The Governor said that the NIT plays a crucial role in nation-building by delivering high-quality technical education, fostering research, and driving innovation aligned with societal needs. He said that as the nation's priorities evolve, the focus must now shift towards strengthening manufacturing and building a robust MSME sector with progressive capabilities.

The Governor conferred the Institute's Gold Medal to the toppers of various departments, while the Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT, Arunachal Pradesh, conferred the Chairman's Gold Medals.

Guest of Honour, and former Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, Prof. T.G. Sitharam and Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT, Arunachal Pradesh, Ramesh Kumar Sarogi, also spoke on the occasion.