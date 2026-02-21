Motorsports: FIA Optimistic About New Senate Lineup For 2026 Term

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Feb 21 (IANS) The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), motorsport's global governing body, said Saturday it is optimistic about the composition of its new Senate, citing broad international representation and cross-industry experience.

"Otabek Umarov, Fatma Samoura, Akio Toyoda, and Anar Alakbarov bring deep, cross-industry expertise to the FIA Senate," the FIA said in a statement released from their headquarters. "Their appointments strengthen the highest governance body of the FIA with global representation and diverse leadership experience."

The federation added that the Senate plays a central role in shaping its long-term strategic direction, and said the continued contribution of its members brings fresh perspective and informed judgment to support the FIA's mission across global motorsport and mobility, reports Xinhua.

The 2026 FIA Senate has 16 members, including FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem and Senate President Carmelo Sanz de Barros.

Zhan Guojun of China was reappointed to the Senate. He is president of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China (CAMF) and has served as a Senate member for more than a decade.

The Senate is the main decision-making body of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), an international organisation governing various aspects of the automobile industry at the global level.

The FIA has two primary functions surrounding the use of the automobile -- its mobility division advocates the interests of motoring organisations, the automotive industry, and motor car users in the fields of road safety and traffic circulation. The sport division is the governing body for many international motorsport championships and disciplines, including Formula One.

Its most prominent role is in the licensing and sanctioning of Formula One, World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, TCR World Tour, World Rallycross Championship, Formula E, and various other forms of racing.