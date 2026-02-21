Jeh Ali Khan Turns 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Enjoys Naruto-Themed Birthday Party (PHOTOS)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Jehangir Ali Khan's 5th birthday with a Naruto-themed party. Pictures of the three-tier cake and family celebrations with Taimur and Soha are going viral on social media.

In the next picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan are holding Jeh, who is showing off Naruto cut-out cookies. Jeh's face is covered with a heart emoji.

Many important members of the girl squad were there to make Jeh's birthday grand. Kids his age were also present to wish the birthday boy, and they all had a blast.

In another pic, Kareena poses with Soha, Saba, and Neha Dhupia. Saba captioned it, wondering how Bebo stays so calm during the chaotic cake cutting where Jeh was barely visible!

About Saif and Kareena: They married in 2012 after falling in love on the set of 'Tashan'. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif also has two kids, Sara and Ibrahim, from his first marriage.