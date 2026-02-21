Body Odour, Bad Breath? How UAE Schools Are Teaching Better Hygiene Habits

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 9:29 AM



By: Nandini Sircar



Share:







Research worldwide shows that better hygiene education not only improves children's health and attendance but also positively impacts families and communitiesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

In today's multicultural UAE classrooms, personal hygiene and grooming are no longer seen as just family responsibilities - they are increasingly part of schools' well-being and learning agendas.

Research worldwide shows that better hygiene education not only improves children's health and attendance but also positively impacts families and communities.

Recommended For You

For Dubai parent Sherry Garcia (name changed), that message became personal when she received an email from her son's school about body odour, particularly after PE classes. She admits the note initially stung, especially as she made sure her child's uniform was washed and ironed daily.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reflecting on that moment, Garcia shared how her perspective shifted.“When I first received the note from the school about my ten-year-old son Joe's body odour, especially on PE days, I was a little surprised, concerned and even miffed. But after reading it carefully, I realised this is a normal part of growing up, and I later appreciated how sensitively the school addressed it,” she said.

She found the school's guidance practical and reassuring-from washing PE kits more regularly to encouraging daily bathing and, if needed, deodorant.

“It's reassuring to know the school is supporting his well-being while helping him develop good habits at the right time,” she added.

Children's needs evolve faster than parents notice

Garcia also realised that children's needs evolve faster than parents sometimes notice.

“Though many of us already do it, as the teacher said that children are growing and developing, we don't always immediately realise what more is needed to assist in these matters,” she said, adding that she now packs a change of clothes on PE days.

Schools across the UAE say such conversations, when handled sensitively, can build confidence rather than embarrassment.

Dr Mathivathani D, school doctor at Springdales School Dubai, said hygiene education is woven into daily school life through positive engagement.

“Through interactive lectures, creative posters, and fun student-centred activities, we promote awareness of personal hygiene in a positive and encouraging way, helping our students grow with confidence and care for themselves and others,” she said.

At the same time, schools are mindful of balancing cleanliness with health sensitivities. Dr Mathivathani noted that strong fragrances are discouraged on campus, as they can trigger asthma or allergic reactions.

“The health and well-being of all our students remain our top priority,” she said, adding that students are taught that confidence comes from self-respect and positive habits, not appearance alone.

Regular health education session

She explained that regular health education sessions - especially for teenagers - help students understand physical and emotional changes, manage allergies, and practise mutual respect.

“Most importantly, we emphasise mutual respect - encouraging students to be thoughtful and considerate of their classmates and friends at all times,” she said.

Schools also stress that parents are key partners in reinforcing these habits at home.

Hygiene concerns, they say, are always addressed discreetly and with care, focusing first on building trust with the child before involving parents in a supportive, constructive way. Seasonal emails and workshops help keep families informed and aligned.

Outside the classroom, the conversation around grooming is also evolving.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, said fragrance, when used mindfully, can be part of a child's self-care routine too.

“When thoughtfully crafted, fragrances can be a gentle and enjoyable part of a child's daily routine,” he said.“Children's scents are designed to be light, soft, and skin-friendly, focusing on comfort rather than intensity.”



UAE schools warn students over inappropriate social media posts 'Dates over chocolates': Abu Dhabi schools ready for healthy food as deadline nears

ALSO READ