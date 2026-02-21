403
EU Prepares to Adopt New Sanctions Package Against Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union is preparing to adopt its 20th round of sanctions targeting Russia next Monday, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
Speaking at a joint press conference after the E5 Defense Ministerial Meeting in Krakow, attended by ministers from Italy, Germany, the UK, Poland, and France, alongside NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, Kallas highlighted the unprecedented security challenges facing Europe.
"Europe's security is more uncertain than it has been in decades. Russia poses a major threat that is clear for everybody. The Middle East remains unstable, and China is a long-term challenge, and the transatlantic link is being redefined," she said.
Kallas noted that although Russia’s military is largely stalled in Ukraine, its hybrid warfare—including cyberattacks, sabotage, and drone incursions—is intensifying across Europe.
"But Europe is also responding. We are sanctioning those responsible. We have tightened controls of the movements of Russian diplomats. We have stepped up actions against Russia's shadow fleet, and we deployed hybrid response teams to partner countries at risk," she added.
On the upcoming sanctions, Kallas said: "Next Monday, we aim to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia. Sanctions are working. They are severely hurting Russia's economy, and each new measure further limits its ability to wage the war."
She further warned that Vladimir Putin "won't end this war until the costs are higher than the benefits, and that is the point we must reach." Kallas also noted that recent talks in Geneva revealed that Russia is maintaining its “maximalist demands.”
