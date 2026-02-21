Russians Launch 679 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region, Leaving Seven People Wounded
“Russian troops carried out 23 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Yuliivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Charivne, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersia, Liubytske, and Kopani,” Fedorov wrote.
364 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Trudove, Novomykolaivka, Kushuhum, Novoolenivka, Barvinivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Vasynivka.
Three MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka.
289 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.
Seven people were wounded as a result of the enemy strikes.
There were 142 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Russian invaders carried out 652 strike on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Photos: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
