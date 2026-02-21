Rashmika Mandanna To Deepika Padukone: THESE Are Top 10 Indian Actresses Check Here

Ormax Media has announced the list of India's most popular top 10 heroines for January. This time, it's surprising to see Rashmika Mandanna and Deepika Padukone drop, while Nayanthara and Trisha have made a huge splash

Ormax Media has released its January list of India's Top 10 Most Popular actresses, and the rankings have brought a few surprises. While some leading stars have retained their dominance, others have seen noticeable shifts in their positions. Here is a refreshed look at the latest standings.

Samantha continues her remarkable streak at the top of the popularity chart. According to Ormax Media, she remains the most popular heroine in the country and has held this position consistently for several months. Her strong screen presence and loyal fan base keep her ahead of the competition. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film“Maa Inti Bangaram.” She got married to Raj Nidimoru on December 1.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt secures the second position once again. She has consistently featured in the top two for months, maintaining her strong foothold among audiences across India. Her steady performance in the rankings reflects her continued popularity.

Nayanthara climbs to the third spot this month. She was ranked fifth in December but has moved up two places in January. Her recent film“Mana Shankaravara Prasad Garu” turned out to be a major success, boosting her fan following and strengthening her position in the list.

Trisha makes an impressive jump to fourth place, rising three spots from her seventh position in December. She has also been in the headlines due to ongoing rumours about her personal life, which may have added to the buzz around her.

Rashmika Mandanna drops to the fifth position this month after being ranked third in December. Despite the fall, she continues to enjoy massive popularity nationwide. She is reportedly set to marry Vijay Deverakonda soon and is also focusing on female-centric projects.

Kajal Aggarwal stands at sixth place. Although she does not currently have major releases generating buzz, she remains visible through brand endorsements and social media presence. Her previous appearance in“Kannappa” kept her in the spotlight.

Deepika Padukone slips to seventh position after previously being ranked fourth. Despite the drop, she remains one of India's biggest stars. She is presently working on a film directed by Atlee alongside Allu Arjun.

Sai Pallavi retains her eighth position, holding steady over the past few months. She is currently working on the Hindi film“Ramayan” and is also set to appear in a Tamil project with Dhanush.

Srileela ranks ninth this month, improving one spot from tenth in December. She is currently acting opposite Pawan Kalyan in“Ustad Bhagat Singh,” which is expected to release next month.

Tamannaah Bhatia enters the list at tenth place for the first time. She replaces Anushka, who has dropped out of the rankings. Her entry into the top 10 marks a significant moment in her recent career trajectory.

The January rankings highlight shifting trends in audience preferences, with established stars maintaining their influence while others experience notable rises and falls.