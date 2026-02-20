Emirates Driving Company Announces Intent To Acquire A Majority Stake In Performise Labs



Acquisition seeks to advance technological transformation in driver testing and training as well as vehicle inspection.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Emirates Driving Company (EDC) has recently announced its strategic direction to transition to Emirates Mobility – an integrated portfolio of mobility sector players – subject to regulatory approvals.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 2026: Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol (DRIVE) and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, has announced its intention to acquire a 51% majority stake in Performise Labs, a leading UAE-based artificial intelligence solutions company. This strategic move aims to accelerate technological transformation in the fields of mobility, driver testing and training, as well as vehicle inspection. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Founded in 2024, Performise Labs has achieved rapid growth through its innovative AI-powered solutions, including the Intelligent Virtual Examiner (iVE) system, which enables fully automated yard tests with real-time monitoring, biometric verification, and measurement accuracy of up to 2 cm. The company has successfully secured key contracts with the Roads and Transport Authority in the UAE and is actively pursuing expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

Performise Labs' supports the development of advanced solutions that can be scaled to include autonomous vehicles, industrial zones, ports, and smart city infrastructure.

This step reflects Emirates Driving Company's commitment to advancing digital transformation efforts and leveraging cutting-edge technologies in the sector to enhance the quality of services provided to customers. The acquisition will enable the company to integrate Performise Labs' latest solutions into its operational ecosystem, increasing efficiency and accuracy while enhancing the trainee experience across all stages of education and testing.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said:“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our journey toward a smarter and safer future for driver education. By partnering with Performise Labs, we are placing ourselves at the forefront of innovation, where artificial intelligence technology can be applied practically to real-world mobility scenarios. Ultimately, this enables us to enhance our services and deliver high-quality testing and training experiences that will meet the aspirations of individuals and the wider community, while simultaneously elevating road safety.”

He added:“This move is part of our long-term strategy to build a strong and integrated portfolio of smart mobility solutions and to solidify our position as a key driver of innovation in the driver education sector and advanced technology applications. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to developing smarter and more efficient operating models and contributing to the UAE's sustainable mobility objectives.”

Enes Reda, the CEO of Performise Labs said:“We welcome Emirates Driving Company as a new major shareholder in Performise Labs where together we realise our joint aspiration for the mobility sector. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey and reflects full alignment with our long-term vision and growth strategy. This partnership will accelerate the development of our AI-based solutions and expand their applications, enabling us to deliver more advanced and efficient technologies in driver testing and training, as well as broader smart mobility solutions.”

More recently, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) announced its strategic direction to transition to Emirates Mobility, becoming an integrated platform focused on the mobility sector. Alongside EDC which will focus on operations, the Emirates Mobility portfolio will include companies such as Excellence Premier Investment Group, Mwasalat Holding, and ChargePoint. Completion of this transition remains subject to the relevant regulatory and legal procedures and approvals, including those of the competent regulatory authorities and the company's shareholders, in accordance with applicable frameworks in the UAE.

About Performise Labs:Performise Labs is a UAE-based artificial intelligence solutions company focused on developing applied machine learning technologies across mobility and other operational domains. The company adopts a pragmatic, multimodal approach that supports the development of solutions designed for real-world implementation, testing, and measurable impact. Backed by multidisciplinary in-house teams, Performise Labs is able to rapidly design and deploy custom hardware and software-from prototype through to production-supporting scalable innovation and reduced reliance on manual intervention.