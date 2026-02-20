Khaled Elkhamisy Joins Letsia Group As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has announced the appointment of, in a strategic move aimed at strengthening the group's operational efficiency and supporting its regional and international expansion plans.

Khaled Elkhamisy is recognized as a seasoned executive in technology and operations, bringing extensive experience in building scalable digital platforms, managing complex operational structures, and leading multidisciplinary teams. His background includes overseeing large-scale projects and developing operational frameworks capable of supporting high-growth organizations.

In his new role, Elkhamisy will oversee the group's operational strategy, coordinate execution across business units, and enhance institutional performance to ensure alignment with Letsia's long-term vision. He will also play a key role in optimizing processes, improving organizational efficiency, and supporting the implementation of major initiatives across the group's portfolio.

His appointment comes as Letsia continues to expand its activities across multiple sectors, including fintech, digital education, investment platforms, and innovation-driven projects. The group aims to strengthen its leadership structure with experienced executives capable of translating strategic vision into measurable results.

Elkhamisy is also expected to contribute significantly to advancing the group's digital transformation initiatives, enhancing integration across its platforms and services, and supporting the development of innovative solutions tailored to evolving market demands.

Letsia Holding emphasized that this appointment reflects its commitment to building a strong leadership team that combines operational expertise with strategic insight, ensuring sustainable growth and the successful execution of its future plans.

Khaled Elkhamisy expressed his appreciation for joining Letsia, highlighting his commitment to supporting the group's journey and developing an agile operational ecosystem capable of sustaining growth and delivering impactful results across its ventures.

This step reinforces Letsia's broader strategy of building a globally oriented organization driven by innovation, efficiency, and strong leadership.