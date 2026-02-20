Foreign Relations Of The United States, 19581960, Volume V, Microfiche Supplement, American Republics Digital Edition

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State released today the newly digitized edition of Foreign Relations of the United States, 1958–1960, Volume V, Microfiche Supplement, American Republics.

This publication supplemented the print volume of Foreign Relations of the United States, 1958–1960, Volume V, American Republics. From 1993 to 1998, the Foreign Relations series published 13 microfiche supplements with facsimiles of additional documents expanding upon issues addressed in corresponding print volumes in the Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy subseries that could not be printed due to space limitations. The Office of the Historian is digitizing these microfiche supplements and incorporating the digital editions into its full-text searchable and date-sortable online Foreign Relations portal.

This volume is available online and as a free eBook on the Office of the Historian website.