Toxic Teaser: Yash's Intense Avatar, 5 Powerful Dialogues Steal The Spotlight

The teaser of Kannada cinema's Rocking Star Yash's Toxic is out, loaded with bloodshed and grit. Amid the chaos, five punchy dialogues stand out in the 1.55-minute teaser.

As the teaser begins, Yash is seen holding a glass of liquor, though his face isn't visible. Then, a hand holding a cigarette appears, and the first dialogue echoes, "This time, the war is different."

The story moves forward. The sound of machine guns is heard. Then a car appears, and next to it, Yash is seen with a liquor bottle to his lips. A carnival scene follows, and then the dialogue is heard, "Their deceit is also different."

Amidst the non-stop action, half of Yash's face is shown. A train on the tracks, airplanes in the sky, and ships by the sea grab attention, and the teaser's third dialogue, "Clashing with everyone will be costly," rings out.

Amidst the carnival's spectacles and noise, the teaser's fourth dialogue is heard, which contains a piece of advice. The dialogue is, "Give up your stubbornness....Give up Raya...it's over."

After the fourth dialogue, Yash's real look is revealed. Yash gets out of a bathtub and delivers his line. He says, "It's Over...when I Say It's Over....till then have some manners...f***ing Manners."

FYI, 'Toxic', directed by Geetu Mohandas, releases on March 19 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. It will clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.