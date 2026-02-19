Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Vietnam Foreign Minister Trung

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Rubio congratulated Foreign Minister Trung on the success of the recent National Party Congress and affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to facilitating peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Trung reiterated the need to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual concern, like critical minerals and energy security. The Secretary further expressed appreciation to the Foreign Minister for Vietnam's support for the Board of Peace as a founding member.