Legalzoom Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Introduces strong 2026 guidance

Announces $100 million increase to share repurchase authorization

Full-year revenue of $756.0 million up 11% year-over-year, reflecting emphasis on subscription initiatives and contributions from the Formation Nation acquisition

Full-year subscription revenue of $492.5 million up 13% year-over-year, driven by focus on higher-value customers and differentiated human-in-the-loop service offerings

Full-year net income of $15.4 million and net income margin of 2%

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $172.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%

Record full-year operating cash flow of $178.2 million, up 31% year-over-year, and record free cash flow of $147.9 million, up 48% year-over-year $203.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2025 MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. “LegalZoom is built for where the market is going. AI is transforming how legal work starts, which is opening up new markets. We are winning by delivering customers to the finish line with trust, judgment, and execution,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom.“Our strategy is simple: lead in automation and win the last mile with human-in-the-loop expertise. By serving both new entrepreneurs and established businesses, and supporting them across their full lifecycle, we are expanding our role from a point solution to a long-term partner. We believe this evolution will strengthen our competitive position, deepen customer relationships, and position LegalZoom for sustained growth in the years ahead.” Noel Watson, LegalZoom's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, added,“We delivered strong results in 2025 with continued subscription momentum, expanding margins, and record free cash flow generation. Building on that performance, we are guiding to approximately 8% revenue growth at the midpoint in 2026 reflecting solid organic growth and continued Adjusted EBITDA expansion from disciplined execution and a focus on higher-value services, all of which we believe will accelerate in future years. Underscoring our confidence in the business and our commitment to shareholder returns, our Board has approved a $100 million increase to our existing share repurchase authorization.” Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue was $190.3 million for the quarter, up 18% year-over-year.



Transaction revenue was $59.3 million for the quarter, compared to $53.0 million in the same period in 2024, up 12% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue was $130.9 million for the quarter, compared to $108.7 million in the same period in 2024, up 20% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 68% for the quarter compared to 67% in the same period in 2024.

Net income was $6.1 million for the quarter, or 3% of revenue, compared to $12.9 million, or 8% of revenue, in the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.9 million for the quarter, or 26% of revenue, compared to $44.2 million, or 27% of revenue, in the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $31.1 million for the quarter compared to $32.6 million in the same period in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $203.1 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $142.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $34.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $42.6 million in the same period in 2024.

Free cash flow was $28.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $35.9 million in the same period in 2024. Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.03 for the quarter compared to a basic and diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the same period in 2024. Basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.18 and $0.17, respectively, for the quarter in 2025 compared to basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.19 for the same period in 2024.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

Three Months Ended % Growth Year Ended % Growth December 31, (Decline) December 31, (Decline) 2025 2024 YOY 2025 2024 YOY Total revenue $ 190,266 $ 161,706 18 % $ 756,043 $ 681,881 11 % Transaction revenue $ 59,319 $ 52,959 12 % $ 263,582 $ 245,692 7 % Subscription revenue $ 130,947 $ 108,747 20 % $ 492,461 $ 436,189 13 % Gross Profit $ 128,535 $ 108,321 19 % 498,083 441,788 13 % Gross Margin 68 % 67 % 1 % 66 % 65 % 2 % Net Income $ 6,058 $ 12,854 (53 )% $ 15,427 $ 29,963 (49 )% Net income margin 3 % 8 % (63 )% 2 % 4 % (50 )% Net Income per share - basic: $ 0.03 $ 0.07 (57 )% $ 0.09 $ 0.17 (47 )% Net Income per share - diluted: $ 0.03 $ 0.07 (57 )% $ 0.08 $ 0.16 (50 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,129 $ 42,586 (20 )% 178,197 135,639 31 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP net income $ 31,102 $ 32,598 (5 )% $ 114,249 $ 99,451 15 % Non-GAAP net income per share - basic: $ 0.18 $ 0.19 (5 )% $ 0.64 $ 0.55 16 % Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted: $ 0.17 $ 0.19 (11 )% $ 0.62 $ 0.54 15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,894 $ 44,204 13 % $ 172,193 $ 148,114 16 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 % 27 % (4 )% 23 % 22 % 5 % Free cash flow $ 27,995 $ 35,879 (22 )% $ 147,920 $ 99,943 48 % Key Business Metrics Transaction units 239 241 (1 )% 1,117 1,123 (1 )% Business formations 112 96 17 % 500 482 4 % Average order value (AOV) $ 248 $ 220 13 % $ 236 $ 219 8 % Subscription units at period end 1,939 1,766 10 % 1,939 1,766 10 % Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 266 $ 263 1 % $ 266 $ 263 1 % Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.



Financial Guidance and Outlook

Our guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 is as follows:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $200 million to $203 million, or 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Our outlook assumes continued execution of our growth initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease at the midpoint, reflecting a shift in timing of marketing investments to align with peak business formation seasonality.



Our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026 is as follows:



Revenue is expected to be in the range of $805 million to $825 million, or 8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Our outlook reflects continued momentum of our growth initiatives including higher-value customer acquisition and an emphasis on differentiated human-in-the-loop service offerings. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million, or 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, reflecting improved gross margins and disciplined cost management.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our quarterly and annual guidance.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: our dependence on business formations; our dependence on customers expanding the use of our platform, including converting our transactional customers to subscribers and our subscribers renewing their subscriptions with us; the impact of macroeconomic challenges or uncertainty on our business; our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate and remain profitable in the future; our ability to provide high-quality products and services, customer care and customer experience; our ability to continue to innovate and provide a platform that is useful to our customers and that meets our customers' expectations; the competitive legal solutions market; our dependence on our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and expand strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to hire and retain top talent and motivate our employees; our ability to effectively integrate Formation Nation, Inc. into our existing operations; risks and costs associated with complex and evolving laws and regulations; our ability to maintain effective in our internal control over financial reporting; and any factors discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on November 5, 2025, as well as any factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and our investors with useful information about our financial performance and liquidity, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important measures used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We also believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute or an alternative to, measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring income and expenses from time to time. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary performance measures used by our management and our board of directors to understand and evaluate our financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, preparing and approving our annual budget and operational planning. In assessing our performance, we exclude certain expenses that we believe are not comparable period over period or that we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which include that Adjusted EBITDA:



may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure;

does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future;

does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and does not reflect certain expenses that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance, but that reduce cash available to us.



We define Non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring income and expenses from time to time, net of related income tax impacts. We define net income margin as net loss as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income margin as Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders as Non-GAAP net income divided by basic and diluted weighted-average common stock.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment including capitalized internal-use software. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and strengthening our balance sheet, once our business needs and obligations are met. The usefulness of free cash flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it excludes certain items that are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry.

We are not providing a reconciliation for our non-GAAP outlook on a forward-looking basis (including the information under“Financial Outlook” above), as we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of LegalZoom's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The tables in this press release contain more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys-whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm-we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit .

Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,100 $ 142,064 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,281 and $2,121, respectively 20,589 8,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,234 17,926 Current assets held for sale - 22,722 Total current assets 241,923 191,223 Property and equipment, net 58,045 59,788 Goodwill 140,705 63,318 Intangible assets, net 18,152 8,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,414 7,189 Deferred income taxes 31,884 34,696 Available-for-sale debt security (amortized cost of $0 and $848), respectively - 1,377 Other assets 7,399 7,639 Total assets $ 511,522 $ 373,883 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,167 $ 31,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,361 57,928 Deferred revenue 203,653 174,643 Operating lease liabilities 4,338 1,861 Total current liabilities 318,519 265,582 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,025 6,018 Deferred revenue 277 381 Other liabilities 10,819 8,645 Total liabilities 339,640 280,626 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 100,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024, none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized; 177,624 and 173,619 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 179 175 Additional paid-in capital 1,305,936 1,161,538 Accumulated deficit (1,134,414 ) (1,069,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 181 861 Total stockholders' equity 171,882 93,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 511,522 $ 373,883





Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 190,266 $ 161,706 $ 756,043 $ 681,881 Cost of revenue 61,731 53,385 257,960 240,093 Gross profit 128,535 108,321 498,083 441,788 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 62,952 47,514 261,745 207,684 Technology and development 19,499 16,650 81,941 89,584 General and administrative 33,466 31,046 143,758 108,939 Gain on sale of assets held for sale - - (14,337 ) - Total operating expenses 115,917 95,210 473,107 406,207 Income from operations 12,618 13,111 24,976 35,581 Interest expense (795 ) (201 ) (1,294 ) (446 ) Interest income 1,878 1,303 7,569 7,850 Other income, net 290 (1,747 ) 1,187 98 Income before income taxes 13,991 12,466 32,438 43,083 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,933 (388 ) 17,011 13,120 Net income $ 6,058 $ 12,854 $ 15,427 $ 29,963 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 177,561 173,239 178,798 180,210 Diluted 182,360 175,393 184,690 182,865





Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 15,427 $ 29,963 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,123 34,927 Amortization of debt issuance costs 210 227 Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,287 2,132 Stock-based compensation 113,708 71,510 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (14,337 ) - Change in fair value of other equity security (302 ) - Gain on sale of available-for-sale debt security (758 ) - Deferred income taxes 6,634 (4,552 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 75 648 Non-cash interest expense 548 - Other 293 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (11,802 ) 3,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (252 ) (2,775 ) Other assets 926 707 Accounts payable (3,657 ) (817 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,147 (4,156 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,647 ) (1,942 ) Income tax payable 255 (44 ) Deferred revenue 19,319 6,584 Net cash provided by operating activities 178,197 135,639 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (48,468 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (30,277 ) (35,696 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale debt security 1,617 - Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 37,051 - Net cash used in investing activities (40,077 ) (35,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of finance lease obligations (2 ) (25 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (841 ) - Repurchase of common stock (80,532 ) (165,014 ) Payment of share repurchase excise taxes and repurchase costs (1,264 ) (169 ) Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding (40,387 ) (20,491 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans 45,770 2,414 Net cash used in financing activities (77,256 ) (183,285 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 172 (313 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 61,036 (83,655 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 142,064 225,719 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 203,100 $ 142,064



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 6,058 $ 12,854 $ 15,427 $ 29,963 Interest expense 795 201 1,294 446 Interest income (1,878 ) (1,303 ) (7,569 ) (7,850 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,933 (388 ) 17,011 13,120 Depreciation and amortization 11,005 9,636 44,123 34,927 Other (income) expense, net (290 ) 1,747 (1,187 ) (98 ) Stock-based compensation 24,945 22,024 113,708 71,510 Acquisition and related expenses(1) 1,326 - 2,869 - Gain on sale of assets held for sale - - (14,337 ) - Restructuring costs(2) - (567 ) 854 6,096 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,894 $ 44,204 $ 172,193 $ 148,114 Net income margin 3 % 8 % 2 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 % 27 % 23 % 22 %



(1) For 2025, acquisition and related expenses are primarily related to our acquisition of Formation Nation. Additional costs incurred are related to the evaluation and pursuit of strategic transactions.

(2) For 2025 and 2024, restructuring costs are related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP Net income Net income $ 6,058 $ 12,854 $ 15,427 $ 29,963 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,610 1,266 7,801 5,082 Stock-based compensation 24,945 22,024 113,708 71,510 Acquisition-related expenses(1) 1,326 - 2,869 - Restructuring expenses(2) - (567 ) 854 6,096 Gain on sale of assets held for sale - - (14,337 ) - Income tax effects(3) (2,837 ) (2,979 ) (12,073 ) (13,200 ) Non-GAAP net income 31,102 32,598 114,249 99,451 Net income margin 3 % 8 % 2 % 4 % Non-GAAP net income margin 16 % 20 % 15 % 15 % Net income per share-basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.17 Net income per share- diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP net income per share-basic $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP net income per share-diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.62 $ 0.54 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share-basic 177,561 173,239 178,798 180,210 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share-diluted 182,360 175,393 184,690 182,865 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share-basic 177,561 173,239 178,798 180,210 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share-diluted 182,360 175,393 184,690 182,865



(1) For 2025, acquisition and related expenses are primarily related to our acquisition of Formation Nation. Additional costs incurred are related to the evaluation and pursuit of strategic transactions.

(2) For 2025 and 2024, restructuring costs are related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount.

(3) The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.



The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 31,102 $ 32,598 $ 114,249 $ 99,451 Reconciliation of denominator for net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share: Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share-basic: 177,561 173,239 178,798 180,210 Effect of potentially dilutive securities: Stock options 86 59 53 754 Restricted stock units 4,690 2,092 5,808 1,893 Employee stock purchase plan 23 3 31 8 Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share-diluted 182,360 175,393 184,690 182,865 Non-GAAP net income per share-basic $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP net income per share-diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.62 $ 0.54



Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities 34,129 42,586 178,197 135,639 Purchase of property and equipment (6,134 ) (6,707 ) (30,277 ) (35,696 ) Total free cash flow $ 27,995 $ 35,879 $ 147,920 $ 99,943