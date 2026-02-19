Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports January 2026 Operating Data
| January
2026
| December
2025
| M/M
Change
| January
2025
| Y/Y
Change
|(M - in millions, B - in billions)
|Funded Customer Growth (M)
|Funded Customers
|27.2
|27.0
|+1%
|25.5
|+7
|Asset Growth ($B)
|Total Platform Assets1
|$324.4
|$322.1
|+1%
|$203.7
|+59%
|Net Deposits3
|$4.5
|$3.2
|NM
|$5.6
|NM
|Trading
|Trading Days (Equities and Options)
|20
|22
|(9%)
|20
|-
|Total Trading Volumes
|Equity ($B)
|$227.3
|$188.6
|+21%
|$144.7
|+57%
|Options Contracts (M)
|200.0
|199.4
|-
|166.6
|+20%
|Crypto ($B)4
|$22.9
|$21.2
|+8%
|$20.4
|+12%
|Robinhood App ($B)
|$8.7
|$8.1
|+7%
|$20.4
|(57%)
|Bitstamp ($B)
|$14.2
|$13.1
|+8%
|-
|NA
|Event Contracts (B)
|3.4
|2.9
|+17%
|-
|NA
|Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)
|Equity
|2.8
|2.7
|+4%
|2.6
|+8%
|Options
|1.3
|1.1
|+18%
|1.1
|+18%
|Crypto5
|0.5
|0.5
|-
|0.9
|(44%)
|Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B)
|Margin Book
|$18.4
|$16.8
|+10%
|$8.3
|+122%
|Total Cash Sweep
|$31.5
|$32.8
|(4%)
|$26.3
|+20%
|Gold Cash Sweep6
|$30.3
|$31.6
|(4%)
|$25.6
|+18%
|Non-Gold Cash Sweep
|$1.2
|$1.2
|-
|$0.7
|+71%
|Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M)
|$34
|$38
|(11%)
|$25
|+36%
1. Subsequent to the release of our preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 10, 2026, December 2025 Total Platform Assets were revised to reflect final crypto pricing data.
2. Shares of our Class A Common Stock.
3. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.
4. Refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release for the definition of Notional Trading Volume.
5. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.
6. Starting in December 2025, includes Robinhood Banking balances, which totaled $0.1B as of 12/31/2025 and $0.3B as of 1/31/2026.
For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on robinhood.
The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures, swaps (which include event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at
Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.
“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
