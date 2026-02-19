Moi Warns Against Speeding Before Iftar As Residents Share Ramadan Road Concerns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan started on February 18 in Qatar, streets across the country reflect the spirit of reflection and generosity. Yet one recurring concern that resurfaces every year is the excessive speeding during the final hour before iftar.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Thursday warned motorists against overspeeding during this critical period, noting that traffic accidents tend to increase before sunset. In a statement shared on social media, the Ministry urged drivers to remain cautious.

“Do not put your life or the lives of others at risk,” the Ministry stated.

“Avoid excessive speed before iftar. Slowing down enhances safety and helps prevent traffic accidents. Your safety matters to us.”

The Peninsula spoke with several residents about their experiences driving during the pre-Iftar rush.

Marwa, a newly licensed driver, described her first experience on the road during that time.

“I usually feel confident driving, but this was my first Ramadan behind the wheel during iftar time,” she said.

“The speed and sudden movements of some drivers were intimidating.”

Elena Torres, a mother who often drives with her infant, expressed concern for families on the road.

“When I drive with my baby in the car seat, I become very aware of how others are driving,” she said.“Some vehicles speed aggressively and switch lanes abruptly. It makes me anxious because my child's safety depends not only on me, but on everyone else on the road.”

Mohamed Atef urged fellow motorists to reconsider their priorities.“Some people may be rushing because they are late for iftar or have invitations,” he said.

“But is arriving a few minutes late worse than risking your life or someone else's? It's better to reach safely than not arrive at all.”

Marco Alejandro, who has lived in Qatar for several years, noted the contrast between Ramadan's atmosphere and the behavior on the roads.

“Ramadan here is peaceful, and people are generous and kind,” he said.

“But the only time I feel uneasy is during the last hour before Iftar, when some drivers become reckless. That tension doesn't reflect the spirit of the month.”

A food delivery rider, who requested anonymity, described the pressure of meeting deadlines.

“We try our best to deliver meals before sunset, but sometimes it feels dangerous,” he said.

“Some drivers speed and change lanes without signaling. I worry that one mistake, mine or someone else's, could lead to an accident and affect my livelihood.”

With MoI renewing its warning this year, people hope greater awareness will lead to safer roads during Ramadan.

As the Ministry emphasised, patience behind the wheel can protect lives, especially during a month centered on discipline and self-control.