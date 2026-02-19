Dubai Opens Al Walidayn Mosque During Ramadan To Expand Places Of Worship

PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 3:42 PM



By: WAM



Share:







Built on an area of 5,050 square metres, the mosque can accommodate 1,788 worshippersAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has inaugurated Al Walidayn Mosque in Al Muhaisnah 2, as part of its efforts to expand places of worship and reinforce religious and social values, in line with the UAE leadership's vision to promote a culture of endowment and charitable giving.

Built on an area of 5,050 square metres, the mosque can accommodate 1,788 worshippers. It was funded by Sultan Ahmed Mohammed Lootah, Mohammed Dahi Saeed Al Muhairi and Moza Zaal Mohammed Lootah, reflecting the spirit of social solidarity and humanitarian responsibility that characterises UAE society.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

The mosque features a contemporary architectural design combining aesthetic appeal and functionality. It includes a minaret, arcade, men's prayer hall, accommodation for the imam and muezzin, ablution facilities and restrooms, in addition to facilities dedicated to People of Determination to ensure accessibility for all members of the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

IACAD affirmed that the inauguration of Al Walidayn Mosque aligns with its strategic plans to develop religious infrastructure, address the needs of population growth and reinforce the values of generosity and filial piety deeply rooted in UAE society, further underscoring the country's position as a global model for sustainable and humanitarian development.



Dubai opens 29 new mosques in 2025 with capacity for up to 24,000 worshippers UAE mosques: Sharjah's new prayer space with glass dome opens in time for Ramadan

ALSO READ