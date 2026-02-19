Digital Publishing: How Writers Are Discovering New Ways To Reach Readers

PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 2:15 PM



By: Anand Raj OK



Share:







A new generation of writers is discovering the medium and realising that it can catapult their creativity into fresh storytelling ecosystemsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

When the world shut down during the Covid lockdown, people everywhere retreated into small, private worlds. Some baked bread, others nurtured balcony gardens, many surrendered to endless streaming. Varsha Shrivastava did something quieter. She opened her phone and began typing.

The Delhi-based homemaker had downloaded an app called Pratilipi out of casual curiosity, with no formal writing background and no ambition of becoming an author. She wrote simply because she had stories in her heart and, suddenly, the time to tell them.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

What began as a personal escape soon turned into something far bigger. Readers found her stories, shared them, commented on them, waited for updates. Today, her Murdon ki Train trilogy has been read more than 17 million times on Pratilipi.

“It was my very first story, and I never imagined it would travel this far,” recalls Varsha.“That story marked the beginning of my writing journey. Today, I write regularly and have created several story series, but this one will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

Varsha is far from alone.

A generation in discovery mode

A new generation of writers is discovering the power of digital publishing and realising that it can catapult their creativity into entirely new storytelling ecosystems. Priya Yadav's Bedard Piya, for instance, has been adapted into a generative-AI animated series in collaboration with Teevra Studios, while Priti Jadhav's Charitraheen is being developed for the screen through a strategic partnership with Roy Kapur Films.

Seema Jain has seen the rights to her short story Bahurani acquired by The Viral Fever (TVF), and Vinod Kumar Dave's Kaali Parchai has taken on a new life as a full-fledged motion-comic episodic series under Pratilipi Films. Each of these stories began as words on a screen. Today, they unfold through animation, visuals and performance expanding the very idea of what storytelling can become.

“Varsha started writing on the app as a hobby during the lockdown,” says Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi.“And today she is one of our best-selling authors.”

Varsha's stories did not remain confined to text. They evolved into superhit comics, audio dramas, motion-graphic adaptations and animated versions. One adaptation is now in development for a major OTT release.

Once unthinkable within the rigid confines of traditional publishing, such journeys are now becoming part of a quiet but profound revolution unfolding across the globe. It is a revolution happening online, across languages, largely on mobile screens and driven not by publishers, but by readers and writers themselves.

Pratilipi was launched a decade ago in Bengaluru, and was built on a deceptively simple belief: everyone should have the right to read and write in the language closest to their heart. Even its name reflects this philosophy. Pratilipi, drawn from Sanskrit, means“copy”-a reminder that stories mirror society even as they shape individual lives.

From that belief grew what is today one of India's largest online self-publishing platforms. It now serves literature in 12 major Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Odia and English. Users publish and read stories, poems, essays, novels and serialised fiction, engaging directly with writers and fellow readers through comments, subscriptions and messages. It is not merely a reading app, but a living, breathing literary community.

The scale is striking. As of last year, the platform hosted more than 15 million published stories written by over one million authors, with nearly 10 million active readers. These numbers are not just metrics; they represent a fundamental shift. Readers now have access to stories that reflect their own worlds set not only in metros, but in small towns, villages and cultural micro-worlds that mainstream publishing has long overlooked.

While Pratilipi has emerged as one of the more influential players in this space, it is part of a much larger and rapidly expanding self-publishing ecosystem that is rapidly gaining readers and writers. Over the past decade, digital-first platforms have stepped in to give writers greater control over their work whether through eBooks, print-on-demand or global distribution.

Platforms such as Notion Press has published more than 30,000 titles; Pothi, one of the earliest entrants, is known for its flexible print-on-demand model.

In the international space, Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) remains a dominant force, enabling writers to reach global audiences through eBooks and paperbacks. Digital storefronts like Google Play Books, Kobo Writing Life and Apple Books open doors to readers worldwide.

Before the rise of such platforms, publishing followed a narrow and often unforgiving path. Authors could invest significant sums to self-publish and still struggle for visibility, or submit manuscripts to traditional publishers where, as Singh notes,“less than one per cent of submissions would be published.” The system was slow, restrictive and controlled by a small circle of gatekeepers. Talented voices, particularly those writing in regional languages, were frequently left unheard.

Digital platforms removed that gate altogether. Anyone with a story can download the app, write, publish and instantly reach large audiences. In doing so, it has democratised authorship in ways never seen before. A writer sitting in pretty much any corner of the globe, can become a published author, build a readership, receive real-time feedback and grow alongside their audience. Some earn meaningful income; others watch their creative worlds expand into audiobooks, comics, animation and screen adaptations. Each success story illustrates how thoroughly the old publishing ladder has been dismantled and rebuilt.

Women writers make up the majority

One of the Pratilipi's most striking features is the prominence of women writers. Around 55 per cent of its authors are women, and many of its top performers are female. The result is a literary space where women-often writing in their mother tongues-are finding not just readers, but confidence and creative identity. Many begin without ambition and end up with millions of readers. Their stories, rooted in lived experience, resonate deeply with audiences who rarely saw such worlds reflected in traditional publishing.

“Readers provide consistent encouragement and share their thoughts,” says Singh,“and experienced authors often guide new writers on how they can improve.”

Traditional publishing catered to large, predictable markets. Genres had to be safe and broadly commercial. Online platforms, by contrast, allow even the most niche interests to flourish, he says. Success no longer depends on a publisher's faith; it depends on readers.

The result is a storytelling universe that spans mediums with remarkable fluidity.“Everyone should be able to tell their story,” Singh says. In that conviction lies the quiet power of this revolution; the belief that literature should be available to anyone with a story worth telling.



How to make the most of e-books and find free ones

Quick reads, videos: UAE students' reading habits are changing; here's why Books are not old-fashioned: Four online activities that are equally good learned from books

ALSO READ