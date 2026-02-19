The Battery Show Europe Returns With Focus On Networking, Innovation

As Europe's largest and most comprehensive trade show and conference for the battery and EV industry, The Battery Show Europe will showcase cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and advancements across the whole supply chain including battery manufacturing and production, electric mobility and energy storage. The event is expected to attract thousands of attendees, including engineers, executives, and decision-makers from automotive, energy, and electronics sectors.









“ The Battery Show Europe is more than just an event; it is a hub for innovation, collaboration, and progress in the battery and EV industry,” says Suzanne Deffree, VP and Group Portfolio Lead, Manufacturing by Informa .“As the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, this show provides an unparalleled platform for professionals to connect, share ideas, and drive the future of electric mobility and energy storage. We welcome attendees from around the world to Stuttgart this June and look forward to showcasing the cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the industry.”

A Pass Type for Every Attendee

As The Battery Show Europe continues to serve the entire electrification ecosystem, the 2026 edition will see revamped pass types.

Explorer: Access to legacy features including the Open Tech Forum; the epicentre of the expo floor for industry-leading educational insights, including case studies, thought leadership presentations; Battery Tech Theatre; sponsored sessions by the companies driving advancements across the industry, and new themed expo floor hubs. Each hub will serve as a focused meeting point to engage in daily roundtable discussions and connect with peers in a specific field.

Explorer Plus: All of the event features listed above, plus a hospitality lounge with professional headshot opportunities, curated show floor tour, and access to the day 3 keynote to gain insights.

Leader: Allows for access to the full Battery Show Europe experience, featuring three expertly curated days full of groundbreaking content, designed to equip visitors with actionable insights and strategies. The Conference features in-depth sessions delivered by leading OEM's, battery cell and pack producers, materials and chemistry suppliers, machinery and production and more.





Networking at the Forefront

The Battery Show Europe 2026 offers unparalleled networking experiences designed to foster collaboration and innovation across the battery and EV supply chain. Attendees can look forward to:



Evening Networking Receptions: Open to all pass holders, these receptions provide a lively atmosphere with light bites, beverages, live music, and opportunities to connect with engineers, designers, and decision-makers.

Networking Lounge: A new feature for 2026 exclusive to Explorer Plus pass holders, this space offers a relaxed environment to exchange ideas, charge devices, and even get a professional headshot.

Maximum Engagement Zone: Open to all, this interactive area features gamified experiences and a Battery Passport scavenger hunt, encouraging meaningful connections with top suppliers. Conference Networking Lounge: Also new in 2026, this lounge is perfect for unwinding and discussing ideas with industry leaders after a day of discovery.

These curated experiences ensure attendees can build valuable relationships and propel their careers forward while staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Registration is now open for The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo. To register for the event, visit.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Informa Markets' Manufacturing portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organised by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organiser that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit.

Contact Information:

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: