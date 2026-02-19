Ministry Of Power Showcases AI-Driven Initiatives At AI Impact Summit 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal inaugurated the Ministry of Power Pavilion at the AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, highlighting the government's emphasis on deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop a more efficient, resilient and future-ready power sector.

The pavilion, themed“From Megawatts to Megabytes: Transforming India's Power Ecosystem,” outlines a digital transformation roadmap across generation, transmission and distribution.

It presents ongoing initiatives that integrate AI and advanced analytics into core power infrastructure and operational systems.

Among the key features on display is“AI-Driven Power for a Self-Reliant India,” demonstrating the application of advanced digital tools for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and data-based decision-making across the power value chain.

A Startup Zone has also been set up to showcase emerging technology solutions developed by startups contributing to the energy transition.

The pavilion highlights PG-AMRIT (POWERGRID Asset Management through Artificial Intelligence in Transmission), an AI-enabled initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited aimed at improving transmission asset management and operational efficiency.

Another featured initiative is the eAabhas Early Warning System, which uses AI, machine learning and IoT technologies for real-time dam and barrage monitoring, including flood forecasting and risk mitigation.

In addition, the Ministry presented progress under AI-driven implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), focusing on indigenous technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency and revenue management of distribution companies (DISCOMs).

During his visit to the summit, the Minister also toured the exhibition of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar briefed him on the organisation's AI-based interventions. Officials stated that AI tools are being deployed for faster redressal of passenger grievances and operational issues.

On the technical front, AI applications are being used to monitor overhead electrification systems, pantograph–OHE interaction, wheel grinding processes, rolling stock subsystems and signalling infrastructure.

The exhibition reflects a broader push towards integrating digital intelligence across critical infrastructure sectors to improve service delivery, safety and operational reliability.

(KNN Bureau)

