HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Takeover

HMS Bergbau acquires South African mining company

19.02.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Vertical expansion of the value chain Positive effects on revenue and earnings expected as early as 2026 Berlin, 19 February 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, acquired 75% of the shares in the South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid (Pty.) Ltd. (HRV) through its subsidiary HMS Bergbau Africa (Pty.) Ltd. The acquisition has already been approved by the South African government's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. With the acquisition of HRV, HMS Bergbau AG is significantly expanding its business activities along its value chain. HRV holds a mining license for metallurgical coal in the province of KwaZulu-Natal covering a total area of over 18,600 hectares. The license area hosts a temporarily closed coal mine that is to be reactivated in the coming months. After mining has resumed during Q2/2026, around 200,000 tons (processed, final product) are to be extracted annually by way of open-cast mining. Over the medium term, and once all preparatory works regarding additional underground operations have been completed, an additional approx. 450,000 tons per year will be extracted increasing the total production volume to approx. 650,000 tons p.a. The extracted coal will be processed in an on-site processing plant to be established in the coming months. In addition, another large coal deposit is suspected in the license area. If the economic viability of additional resources can be confirmed, HMS is well positioned to increase production volumes further. Following the start-up phase, HMS Bergbau AG expects the extraction and marketing of the coal to have a positive effect on consolidated EBITDA in the single-digit million euro range as early as the 2026 financial year. With this transaction, HMS will hold the complete purchase and marketing rights for the mine's coal production. Accordingly, the company will continue to drive its strong organic growth in the coming years. Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau: "After the successful start of our mining project in Botswana, this is our second, highly promising metallurgical coal mining project in Africa. HMS Bergbau AG is therefore excellently positioned to continue its growth course beyond its established physical trade business in the coming years. In line with our strategy, we are expanding our business activities beyond pure coal trading and securing the best market access and exclusive purchase agreements through targeted investments in individual mining projects. This puts us in a secure position for the future and enables us to supply customers worldwide with exactly the raw materials they need. At the same time we are significantly increasing our overall profitability." About HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, marine fuels and lubricants, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

