Poland Plans Lawsuit Against Russia Over “Soviet-Era” Reparations

2026-02-19 01:52:16
(MENAFN) Poland is reportedly preparing a legal claim against Russia seeking “reparations” for the effects of Soviet influence, following its earlier demand for €1.3 trillion ($1.36 trillion) in compensation from Germany for World War II-era crimes, according to reports.

In September 2022, Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that Warsaw might pursue similar compensation claims against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly dismissed such demands, calling them politically motivated and rooted in anti-Russian sentiment.

Bartosz Gondek, who leads an institute tasked by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with investigating alleged “historic Russian crimes,” described the upcoming inquiry as broader than previous work on Nazi-era atrocities. Speaking to the press, Gondek said it was too early to estimate whether the claim against Russia would exceed the €1.3 trillion sought from Germany. He also noted that the research, led by a team of roughly ten historians and researchers, would be a long-term project due to its complexity.

Responding to the Polish initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked the claim, referencing the opera “Ivan Susanin,” in which a peasant misled invading Polish troops into a swamp, sacrificing himself and the soldiers. She also pointedly noted that Poland still had unpaid historical debts to Marina Mniszech, the wife of two Polish-backed pretenders to the Russian throne during the 17th-century Time of Troubles.

Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s longstanding position that any attempt to revise World War II outcomes or challenge the Soviet Union’s role in defeating fascism is unacceptable.

