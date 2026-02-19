Green Energy And Lekoil Seek To Strike Out Suit No. FHC/L/CP/237/2026 And Vacate Ex Parte Orders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Green Energy International Limited (“Green Energy”) and Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited (“LOGIL”) have filed formal applications before the Federal High Court in relation to Suit No. FHC/L/CP/237/2026.

The applications include a Notice of Preliminary Objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Court and seeking dismissal or stay of the action, as well as a Motion on Notice requesting that the interim ex parte orders made on 13 February 2026 be set aside.

The proceedings arise from a contractual claim under a Turnkey Drilling Agreement dated 1 September 2024. The agreement contains a binding arbitration clause. Arbitration proceedings concerning the same contract have been commenced before the Lagos Chamber of Commerce International Arbitration Centre.

In their court filings, Green Energy and LOGIL state that the dispute is subject to arbitration pursuant to the terms of the agreement and that arbitration proceedings were initiated prior to the commencement of Suit No. FHC/L/CP/237/2026. The companies further state that the issues raised in the suit relate to matters that are also the subject of the ongoing arbitration.

The companies have requested that the Court determine the jurisdictional objection and related applications in light of the arbitration clause and the pending arbitral proceedings.

Green Energy and LOGIL will continue to pursue their rights through the agreed contractual dispute resolution mechanism and the appropriate judicial process.

Operations at the Otakikpo Marginal Field (PML 11) continue in the ordinary course and remain compliant with applicable regulatory and contractual requirements. There has been no disruption to production or export activities.

Legal counsel retained in connection with Case No. FHC/L/CP/237/2026 include:

Wole Olanipekun & Co.

Tope Adebayo LLP

