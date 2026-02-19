403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bill Gates Withdraws From India AI Summit Due to Epstein Ties
(MENAFN) Bill Gates has canceled his keynote appearance at the AI Impact Summit in India following growing scrutiny over his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Gates had arrived in India several days ahead of his scheduled speech and met with top officials in Andhra Pradesh to review initiatives carried out by his foundation. Initial reports on Tuesday suggested he would skip the event, prompting the Gates Foundation to affirm that he would deliver his address. The organization later reversed this statement, explaining: “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.”
The decision comes in the wake of allegations revealed in the latest release of Epstein files—a collection of roughly 3 million pages of documents, thousands of videos, and 180,000 images from the Epstein Estate made public by the US Justice Department. The files include claims that Epstein was aware Gates concealed a sexually transmitted disease from his then-wife, and they highlight Epstein’s connections to prominent political, business, and technology figures, including former British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, former President Bill Clinton, and Gates himself.
Gates had arrived in India several days ahead of his scheduled speech and met with top officials in Andhra Pradesh to review initiatives carried out by his foundation. Initial reports on Tuesday suggested he would skip the event, prompting the Gates Foundation to affirm that he would deliver his address. The organization later reversed this statement, explaining: “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.”
The decision comes in the wake of allegations revealed in the latest release of Epstein files—a collection of roughly 3 million pages of documents, thousands of videos, and 180,000 images from the Epstein Estate made public by the US Justice Department. The files include claims that Epstein was aware Gates concealed a sexually transmitted disease from his then-wife, and they highlight Epstein’s connections to prominent political, business, and technology figures, including former British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, former President Bill Clinton, and Gates himself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment