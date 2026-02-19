403
Indian University Retracts Claim Over Chinese Robot at Delhi AI Summit
(MENAFN) The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi faced controversy after a professor from Galgotias University claimed that the private institution had developed a mechanized dog displayed at its exhibition stand.
The assertion quickly drew criticism online, as users identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available product from China’s Unitree Robotics. In response, the university issued a statement apologizing for the misrepresentation: “One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorized to speak to the press.”
Following the backlash, reports indicate that the university’s pavilion was removed from the summit venue.
The India AI Impact Summit hosts 20 world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside top executives from technology companies. Attendees include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft President Brad Smith, and AMI Labs Executive Chairman Yann LeCun.
New Delhi aims to use the summit as a platform to establish India as a global hub for artificial intelligence.
