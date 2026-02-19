403
Vetjobs Awarded $20,000 From The DAV Charitable Service Trust
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VetJobs has recently received a $20,000 grant from the DAV Charitable Service Trust (Trust), an organization affiliated with Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The grant helps VetJobs in its mission to connect veterans to quality employment. Funds from the Trust specifically support career specialists at VetJobs, as they directly provide one-to-one, individualized employment assistance for military-connected job seekers.
“Quality employment is critical to veterans and their families,” said Danielle Trosclair, EVP at VetJobs.“DAV excels at supporting veterans, and this donation will directly impact the lives of those in the military community.” Veterans who register with VetJobs online can opt for a career specialist to contact them. The specialists are well versed in helping veterans successfully navigate all aspects of connecting to quality employment. Candidates can learn about optimizing their respective resumes, social media profiles, job searches and more.
“This award reflects continued investment in VetJobs' workforce programs that help veterans and their families achieve long-term employment stability,” said Trosclair.“We're very appreciative of the investment in this important mission.”
VetJobs is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting veterans, transitioning service members, military caregivers and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities. Its services are offered at no cost to job seekers or employers and are made possible through philanthropic and foundation support. More information about VetJobs is available at .
DAV Charitable Service Trust is dedicated to one, single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. To carry out this responsibility, the DAV Charitable Service Trust supports programs and services designed to address the core needs of housing; legal assistance; physical/mental health; nutrition; employment; education; and overall quality of life for veterans and their loved ones. Learn more at
