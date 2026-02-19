Daily-Rated Workers' Regularisation From Next Fiscal Year: Omar Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the regularisation of daily-rated workers will begin in a phased, structured, and transparent manner starting next financial year.

During the Assembly discussion on Demands for Grants, the Chief Minister stated that the long-pending issue of regularising daily-rated workers will be addressed in phases beginning next financial year.

Responding to concerns from members across party lines, the Chief Minister acknowledged the decades-long struggle of daily wagers, casual labourers, and other temporary workers seeking job security and dignity.

He stated that the Government is fully aware of the social and economic hardships faced by these workers and their families.

“The regularisation process will commence next financial year in a structured, transparent, and fiscally sustainable manner,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising that the Government will follow a clear and workable roadmap rather than making ad-hoc announcements.

The announcement carries political significance, as the issue of daily-rated workers has remained a recurring flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's political discourse.​

The Chief Minister emphasised that the present dispensation is committed to resolving the issue practically and humanely.

He noted that financial constraints cannot be ignored, but the Government also recognises its moral responsibility toward workers who have served various departments for years, often on meagre wages and without service benefits.​

Official sources indicated that the proposed phased mechanism may include categorisation based on length of service, departmental needs, and financial viability.

However, the government has not yet disclosed detailed eligibility criteria or timelines. Opposition members, while welcoming the announcement, are expected to closely monitor its implementation.​

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's aim to balance fiscal discipline with social justice.

“We are determined to find a fair, practical, and humane solution,” he told the House, assuring that policy clarity will be provided in the upcoming financial year.

With thousands of daily-rated workers across departments awaiting stability, the Assembly statement has renewed hopes for long-awaited relief.