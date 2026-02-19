US-Iran Tensions: What Military 'Armada' Has Trump Sent Toward Tehran So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) Awaiting President Donald Trump's orders, a massive military buildup including warships, fighter jets and refueling aircraft are hovering in the West Asia. The target would be Iran in the event that the ongoing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program fail to produce an agreement.

Iran and America had recently held second round of talks in Geneva. Despite the talks, the US has continued to build military presence.

According to CNN and CBS, the US military is ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, but Trump has not yet made a final decision. Russia and Iran, too, have conducted naval exercises in the Sea of Oman to deter any "unilateral action" in the region.

According to the reports, the United States has deployed as many as 13 warships in the Middle East. That includes one aircraft carrier – the USS Abraham Lincoln – nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships, AFP quoted a US official as saying. Also Read | Poland urges its citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions - LIVE Updates

Abraham Lincoln is carrying three missile destroyers - USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Michael Murphy, and the USS Spruance. Other destroyers that have been sent to the sea include USS McFaul, USS Pinckney and the USS Mitscher.

The USS Gerald R Ford, too, is on its way to the Middle East. It is the world's largest aircraft carrier. It is accompanied by three destroyers.

In total, there are two aircraft carriers that are being deployed. They carry dozens of warplanes and sailors.

| 'NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS': Trump warns Iran 'time is running out' for fair deal

The United States has also reportedly deployed multiple KC-135s flying near or in the Middle East, as well as E3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft and cargo planes operating in the region.

F-22 and F-35 fighter jets are being sent to the zone.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday, February 18, that while there was "a little bit of progress made," the two sides are "still very far apart on some issues."

Leavitt also told journalists there are "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran," adding: "Iran would be very wise to make a deal."

Donald Trump has previously threatened Iran with“violence” by a massive armada, if it does not negotiate a“fair and equitable deal”. Donald Trump also sought to recall the 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' warning that the“next attack will be far worse.”

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said:“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

(With agency inputs)