Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

February 19, 2026 10:00 AM EST | Source: Red Cloud Financial Services

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

CEO Frank Basa, P.Eng., Chief Metallurgist, will be present on February 27th at 3:40 pm Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals has the highest silver grades in the world at the past-producing Castle Silver Mine in Canada's Silver District where 600+million ounces of silver were produced in the 1900s. Nord expects to begin production of silver after receiving provincial fast-track permits, possibly later this year, to recover silver and other critical minerals via open-pit mining techniques from the abundant metal-containing tailings from past mining. Nord is also developing a new exceptional high-grade silver discovery 2km east of the Castle Mine. Please see the Nord website for the latest videos and news releases.

For further information:

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Wayne Cheveldayoff

Corporate Communications

4167102410

...



