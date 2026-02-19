Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. Announces Participation In Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
February 19, 2026 10:00 AM EST | Source: Red Cloud Financial Services
Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.
CEO Frank Basa, P.Eng., Chief Metallurgist, will be present on February 27th at 3:40 pm Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.
Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.
For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: .
We look forward to seeing you there.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals has the highest silver grades in the world at the past-producing Castle Silver Mine in Canada's Silver District where 600+million ounces of silver were produced in the 1900s. Nord expects to begin production of silver after receiving provincial fast-track permits, possibly later this year, to recover silver and other critical minerals via open-pit mining techniques from the abundant metal-containing tailings from past mining. Nord is also developing a new exceptional high-grade silver discovery 2km east of the Castle Mine. Please see the Nord website for the latest videos and news releases.
For further information:
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Wayne Cheveldayoff
Corporate Communications
4167102410
...
Source: Red Cloud Financial Services
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment