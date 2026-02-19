Techvaria Announces Official Silver Partnership With Odoo

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 19, 2026 4:17 am - This recognition highlights Techvaria's proven track record in Odoo ERP implementation, system integrations, consulting services, and its commitment to meeting strict certification requirements and service quality benchmarks defined by Odoo.

Techvaria Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has officially achieved Silver Partner status with Odoo, marking an important milestone that reflects the company's strong technical capabilities, consistent project success, and dedication to delivering dependable ERP solutions across diverse industries.

???? Enhanced Strength as an Odoo Silver Partner

With the upgraded partnership level, Techvaria gains strategic advantages that further strengthen its ERP service delivery, including:

Closer collaboration with Odoo for product updates and innovation alignment

Access to exclusive partner tools, advanced technical documentation, and specialized resources

Improved ability to deliver optimized functional and technical ERP solutions

Continued focus on superior customer experience and project performance

These capabilities help ensure clients receive scalable, future-ready ERP implementations.



Certified Expertise Across Multiple Odoo Versions

Techvaria's ERP specialists hold certifications across several Odoo platform versions, including:

Odoo v15

Odoo v16

Odoo v17

Odoo v18

Odoo v19

Supported by more than 15 years of ERP deployment experience, the team focuses on structured implementation strategies, scalable business workflows, and performance-driven ERP ecosystems tailored to organizations of varying sizes.



Comprehensive Odoo ERP Service Portfolio

Techvaria provides end-to-end ERP services designed to support businesses throughout their digital transformation journey. Key offerings include:

ERP implementation and deployment

Custom module design and development

Version migration and system upgrades

API integrations and third-party connectivity

Manufacturing resource planning (MRP) solutions

POS system setup and optimization

Continuous ERP support, maintenance, and performance tuning

These services help organizations streamline operations, improve data visibility, and enhance productivity.

Multi-Industry Implementation Experience

Techvaria has successfully delivered ERP solutions across various sectors, including:

Manufacturing and industrial operations

Trading and distribution businesses

Automotive and electric vehicle industries

Retail and eCommerce enterprises

Hospitality and tourism sectors

Projects have been executed for both domestic and international clients, demonstrating the company's adaptability to diverse business requirements.



Supporting Sustainable Digital Growth

Clients partnering with Techvaria benefit from flexible engagement models and long-term ERP support strategies such as:

Fixed-scope and fixed-cost implementation approaches

Time-and-material execution flexibility

Industry-specific ERP customization

Post-Go-Live optimization and continuous improvement

Global ERP rollout capabilities

These offerings help businesses achieve operational efficiency, cost control, and sustained growth through well-integrated ERP systems.

Achieving Odoo Silver Partner status reinforces Techvaria's commitment to delivering measurable business value through innovative ERP solutions, technical excellence, and ongoing client success initiatives.

