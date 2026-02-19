Techvaria Announces Official Silver Partnership With Odoo
Techvaria Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has officially achieved Silver Partner status with Odoo, marking an important milestone that reflects the company's strong technical capabilities, consistent project success, and dedication to delivering dependable ERP solutions across diverse industries.
This recognition highlights Techvaria's proven track record in Odoo ERP implementation, system integrations, consulting services, and its commitment to meeting strict certification requirements and service quality benchmarks defined by Odoo.
???? Enhanced Strength as an Odoo Silver Partner
With the upgraded partnership level, Techvaria gains strategic advantages that further strengthen its ERP service delivery, including:
Closer collaboration with Odoo for product updates and innovation alignment
Access to exclusive partner tools, advanced technical documentation, and specialized resources
Improved ability to deliver optimized functional and technical ERP solutions
Continued focus on superior customer experience and project performance
These capabilities help ensure clients receive scalable, future-ready ERP implementations.
Certified Expertise Across Multiple Odoo Versions
Techvaria's ERP specialists hold certifications across several Odoo platform versions, including:
Odoo v15
Odoo v16
Odoo v17
Odoo v18
Odoo v19
Supported by more than 15 years of ERP deployment experience, the team focuses on structured implementation strategies, scalable business workflows, and performance-driven ERP ecosystems tailored to organizations of varying sizes.
Comprehensive Odoo ERP Service Portfolio
Techvaria provides end-to-end ERP services designed to support businesses throughout their digital transformation journey. Key offerings include:
ERP implementation and deployment
Custom module design and development
Version migration and system upgrades
API integrations and third-party connectivity
Manufacturing resource planning (MRP) solutions
POS system setup and optimization
Continuous ERP support, maintenance, and performance tuning
These services help organizations streamline operations, improve data visibility, and enhance productivity.
Multi-Industry Implementation Experience
Techvaria has successfully delivered ERP solutions across various sectors, including:
Manufacturing and industrial operations
Trading and distribution businesses
Automotive and electric vehicle industries
Retail and eCommerce enterprises
Hospitality and tourism sectors
Projects have been executed for both domestic and international clients, demonstrating the company's adaptability to diverse business requirements.
Supporting Sustainable Digital Growth
Clients partnering with Techvaria benefit from flexible engagement models and long-term ERP support strategies such as:
Fixed-scope and fixed-cost implementation approaches
Time-and-material execution flexibility
Industry-specific ERP customization
Post-Go-Live optimization and continuous improvement
Global ERP rollout capabilities
These offerings help businesses achieve operational efficiency, cost control, and sustained growth through well-integrated ERP systems.
Achieving Odoo Silver Partner status reinforces Techvaria's commitment to delivering measurable business value through innovative ERP solutions, technical excellence, and ongoing client success initiatives.
