Questex Events Sensors Converge, IBS NY And LDI Recognized For Fast-Growth By Trade Show Executive

“Being named to the Trade Show Executive Fastest 50 showcases the strength of our brands and the momentum across our portfolio. This honor is a reflection of our team's relentless drive to innovate, serve our communities and build experiences that deliver results,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 list features the fastest-growing U.S. trade shows and are ranked in three categories - By Net Square Feet, By Exhibiting Companies and By Total Attendance.

Questex's fast-growing events include:

Sensors Converge, North America's leading event covering the technologies driving smarter, more connected systems – from sensors and semiconductors to processing, power and AI at the edge, was featured in the Fastest 50 – By Total Attendance category.

Trade Show Executive also features the Next 50, a list of up and coming shows to watch. The International Beauty Show (IBS) New York, the longest running professional beauty event in the country, and Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry, were featured in the total attendance category.

