MCIT Advances Digital Transformation In Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) continues to advance the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises through the SMEs Go Digital Program, a national initiative launched toward the end of 2024 to provide a practical pathway for SMEs to strengthen their digital capabilities and develop more efficient and resilient business models.

The program targets SMEs operating across key sectors, including retail and wholesale, transportation and logistics, tourism, education, and healthcare. Through digital maturity assessments and customized digital transformation roadmaps, SMEs are supported in identifying priority digital needs and implementing solutions aligned with their business objectives and growth strategies.

Throughout 2025, the program delivered specialised training sessions in collaboration with global technology partners Microsoft and Google Cloud.

The sessions focused on Microsoft platforms and artificial intelligence solutions delivered by Google Cloud to support SME digital transformation. In parallel, the program organised dedicated awareness sessions with national partners, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), and the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), and Qatar Tourism highlighting sector-specific digital transformation priorities and artificial intelligence use cases relevant to each sector, in alignment with national objectives.

Through the SMEs Go Digital Program, participating SMEs successfully adopted 30 digital solutions addressing core business needs, including customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, and digital payment solutions. These successful implementations delivered tangible benefits for participating SMEs, contributing to more efficient business processes and strengthening the digital maturity of participating SMEs.

The program also offered a wide range of innovative digital solutions and exclusive offers, through the implementation of 94 matchmaking sessions that connected SMEs with approved and trusted technology service providers. The program included 59 service providers, contributing to enhanced integration within the digital transformation ecosystem and enabling companies to explore potential support opportunities in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank.

MCIT invited eligible SMEs to apply through the ministry's official website to participate in the SMEs Digital Transformation Program, provided they are registered in the State of Qatar, employ no more than 250 staff members, and generate annual revenues not exceeding QAR 100 million.

The SMEs Digital Transformation Program aligns with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, contributing to the development of an innovation-driven business ecosystem, accelerating technology adoption, and enhancing SMEs' readiness for the digital future.