Former Federal Judges Convene At The National Civil Rights Museum For National Conversation On The Judiciary And Democracy

Memphis, TN, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation observes Black History Month and reflects on the long arc of the Civil Rights Movement, the National Civil Rights Museum and Keep Our Republic will host a timely public forum examining one of the most consequential pillars of American democracy: the federal judiciary.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM, the Museum will present Justice in Balance: The Courts, Civil Rights, and Our Democracy in the Ford Theatre. The program will be livestreamed, followed by a reception.

The discussion will explore the historic and ongoing role of the courts in safeguarding civil rights, protecting constitutional freedoms, and preserving the rule of law. At a time of heightened political polarization, increased scrutiny of judicial decisions, and rising threats against members of the judiciary, the forum seeks to deepen public understanding of why judicial independence remains essential to democratic stability.

Anchored by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring words,“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the conversation will situate today's challenges within the broader history of the Civil Rights Movement. From dismantling segregation to defending voting rights and equal protection, federal courts have often been decisive arenas for advancing justice. Yet courts themselves now face mounting public skepticism and political pressure.

“Hosting this dialogue at the National Civil Rights Museum underscores that the struggle for justice is not confined to the past,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum.“The courts have long been a battleground for civil rights, and this program invites the public to reflect on how history, law, and democracy intersect today.”

The evening will feature a moderated panel discussion with distinguished retired federal judges whose careers reflect decades of constitutional interpretation, barrier-breaking service, and pivotal rulings:



Hon. Bernice B. Donald, former Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Hon. Allyson K. Duncan, former Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Hon. Jeremy D. Fogel, former Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Hon. James T. Giles, former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Otis Sanford, Moderator; Memphis journalist, columnist, commentator, educator, and Hardin Chair of Excellence in Economic and Managerial Journalism at the University of Memphis.

Judges Donald, Duncan, and Giles were among the first African Americans to serve on their respective federal courts. Their careers reflect both the progress achieved since the height of the Civil Rights Movement and the continued responsibility of courts to uphold equal justice under the law.

“The arc of civil rights in America has often bent toward justice because independent courts were willing to enforce the Constitution when it mattered most,” said Judge Duncan.“Judges are not policymakers-we are guardians of the rule of law. When courts are free from political pressure, they protect the rights of everyone, especially those without political power.”

Judge Donald emphasized that judicial independence ultimately protects citizens, not judges.“Judicial independence is not about protecting judges-it's about protecting the people whose rights depend on neutral courts. When courts are impartial and free from intimidation, democracy works.”

Judge Fogel noted that courts frequently operate at the center of national debate.“In times of social tension, courts become the arena where our most consequential disagreements are resolved. The judiciary's legitimacy rests not on popularity, but on fidelity to the Constitution.”

Judge Giles reflected on history's lessons.“The courts have sometimes fallen short-but history also shows that independent courts are indispensable to progress. Preserving that independence is not about ideology. It is about safeguarding the rule of law for future generations.”

The event is part of a national series of town halls organized by Keep Our Republic's Article III Coalition (A3C), a bipartisan group of more than 50 former federal judges appointed by presidents of both parties. The Coalition works to strengthen public understanding of the judiciary's constitutional role and to defend the separation of powers amid declining public trust in democratic institutions.

By convening respected jurists, civic leaders, and members of the public, Justice in Balance aims to foster a substantive, nonpartisan discussion about the judiciary's constitutional role at a pivotal moment in American history. The program will examine how courts shaped the Civil Rights Movement, how they continue to influence racial justice and equal protection today, and what must be done to preserve judicial independence for generations to come.

The event is free and open to the public. Members of local, regional, and national media are invited to attend. Registration is required. Space is limited. For registration and livestream access, visit civilrightsmuseum.

Event Details

Justice in Balance: The Courts, Civil Rights, and Our Democracy

Thursday, February 26, 2026

6:00–7:30 PM (Reception: 7:30–8:00 PM in the museum's FedEx Atrium)

Ford Theatre, National Civil Rights Museum

Livestreamed nationally

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action and create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

About Keeper Our Republic

Founded in 2020, Keep Our Republic (KOR) is a non-partisan civic education organization committed to strengthening the vitality of America's democracy by promoting trust in elections, the rule of law, and the constitutional system of checks and balances. Committed to upholding the integrity of three branches and educating citizens on threats to our democratic values, KOR serves as a beacon of truth and transparency in an era of misinformation. Join us in our mission to protect and preserve the republic for future generations. Keep Our Republic was recognized by the American Bar Association with its prestigious Unsung Heroes of Democracy Award.

