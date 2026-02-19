Bonafide® Health Launches Nocteratm A Novel, Hormone-Free Supplement Designed To Improve Sleep Quality And Duration Negatively Impacted By Hormonal Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinically-Studied, Melatonin-free Formula Provides Menopausal Women with Safe, Non-Sedative Sleep Support

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a women's healthcare company dedicated to providing science-backed solutions for perimenopause and menopause symptoms, has launched NocteraTM, a hormone-free, prescription-free supplement designed to improve sleep quality and duration in women impacted by hormonal changes. NocteraTM is available online at Bonafide's website and on Amazon.

Sleep disturbances are among the most common challenges faced by women aged 40 to 64, which can be linked to the hormonal fluctuations experienced during the menopause transition. Many report trouble getting to sleep initially, staying asleep, and possibly the most disruptive, falling back to sleep after waking during the night. Noctera's unique continuous release formula is designed to help balance the body's natural sleep signals, calming the 'busy mind', to improve sleep quality, reduce sleep disturbances and ultimately improve daytime energy.

Noctera works through GABAergic and Glutamate pathways, addressing sleep disruptions by rebalancing the inhibitory (calming) and excitatory pathways in the brain. Noctera is a drug-free dietary supplement. Its formula is non-sedative and is designed to support sleep without next-day grogginess, while remaining safe for daily use.

Magnesium Glycinate: Blocks the excitatory signal causing wakefulness

GABA: Promotes relaxation and calms the mind, for better sleep

L-theanine: Works with the magnesium to block the excitatory signals in the brain and rebalance the sleep-wake cycle SAMe: Further promotes sleep regulation and rebalance

Clinically studied in women experiencing hormonal changes due to menopause, Noctera targets the root cause of menopausal sleep disruptions. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that Noctera significantly enhances sleep quality in perimenopausal and postmenopausal women who are experiencing moderate-to-severe sleep disturbances. The supplement demonstrated a favorable safety profile throughout the study, with no significant adverse effects reported. *

88% of women experiencing moderate-to-severe sleep issues experienced reduced sleep disturbances, moving to 'within normal limits' within 3 weeks of using Noctera

Women experienced an average increase in sleep duration of 40 minutes

89% of women found it easier to fall back asleep after waking in the night when taking Noctera consistently as directed Women also subsequently reported improvement in morning grogginess, ease of getting out of bed, restfulness, daytime sleepiness and sleep satisfaction

“Estrogen plays a critical role in how our brain regulates temperature, sleep, and mood,” explains Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MS MD FACOG, MSCP, Bonafide's Chief Medical Officer and co-author of the Noctera studies. "Declining estrogen levels during the menopause transition affect the balance of both GABA, a calming neurotransmitter in the brain and Glutamate, an excitatory one. This imbalance has direct effects on sleep, specifically associated with the frequent nocturnal awakenings and difficulty falling back asleep during this time of life.”

Bonafide partners with FDA-registered, GMP (good manufacturing practice certified) manufacturing facilities and rigorously tests each of their products for consistency, quality, purity, and potency. Noctera is available for purchase without a prescription on Bonafide's website – where monthly subscriptions are $33.99/m, and 3-month subscriptions are $29.99/m.

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH, LLC

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission: to provide women with safe and highly effective symptom relief throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on their deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced with age. Trusted by more than 13K doctors, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit

*Sleep disturbances measured in clinical studies with perimenopausal and menopausal women using T-scores on the PROMIS-SD, a validated clinical questionnaire.

Effect of a Nonhormonal Sleep Supplement on Sleep Quality in Peri- and Postmenopausal Females: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial. Stephen Carbonneau, Alyssa Dweck, Trisha VanDusseldorp, Vincent Mysliwiec, Matthew Stratton, Michaela Alesi, Laura Mason, Will Mykytiuk, James Komorowski Sleep, Volume 48, Issue Supplement_1, May 2025, Pages A402–A403,

