MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter Results On March 5, 2026
To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group's website at .
Individuals wishing to participate in the live question and answer session may pre-register at: .
Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group's website.
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at .
Contact:
Theresa Feraren
Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
...
