Euroholdings Ltd. Sets Date For The Release Of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Conference Call And Webcast

On the next day, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote“EuroHoldings” to the operator and/or conference ID 13758898. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast- Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website ( ) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroHoldings Ltd.

EuroHoldings Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2024 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) to serve as the holding company of three of its vessel-owning subsidiaries that were contributed by Euroseas effective January 1, 2025. On March 17, 2025, Euroseas distributed all the shares of Euroholdings to its shareholders thereby spinning off Euroholdings. Euroholdings began trading on NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EHLD on March 18, 2025.

EuroHoldings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company has a fleet of two feeder containership vessels with a cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt, or 3,171 teu and a product tanker with cargo capacity of 49,997 dwt for a total fleet of 3 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 90,879 dwt. The Company's operations and containership vessels are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management of the vessels. The Company's product tanker is managed by Latsco Marine Management Inc., an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 50001:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 45001:2018 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management of the tanker vessel.

