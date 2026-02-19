CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (NASDAQ: CORT) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Possible Securities Claims Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)?



Did you lose money in your investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (“Corcept” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CORT) violated federal securities laws.

If you own Corcept stock and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or ....

On December 31, 2025, Corcept issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration... has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.” The press release stated that“[w]hile the FDA acknowledged that Corcept's pivotal GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that data from the company's GRADIENT trial provided confirmatory evidence, the Agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.”

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $35.40 per share, or 50.42%, to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the firm has been named to The National Law Journal's“Plaintiffs' Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP



(212) 951-2030

...