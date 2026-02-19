403
Kuwait Charity Office In Cairo Implements Iftar Banquets Project In Several Governorates
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Director of the Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo Jamal Al-Majdali announced on Thursday that the implementation of Iftar banquets project in a number of Egyptian governorates.
In a statement for KUNA, Al-Majdali said that this comes within the framework of the humanitarian and charitable efforts of the State of Kuwait in supporting brothers and promoting the values of social solidarity.
He said that the project included the preparation and distribution of 3,453 cartons of dry food supplies containing basic goods that meet the needs of families during the holy month of Ramadan. These were distributed to the most vulnerable and needy families in cooperation and coordination with approved charitable societies within the Kuwaiti humanitarian work system abroad.
He noted that the enumeration process was carried out according to precise mechanisms to ensure that aid reaches its actual beneficiaries, with priority given to needy families, the elderly, widows, and people with special needs.
He pointed out that the distribution process included 17 areas in six governorates of Egypt, which contributed to expanding the scope of benefit and reaching the largest possible number of needy families, indicating that the project comes within a package of seasonal programs that the office implements annually during the month of Ramadan.
Al-Majdali stressed that these efforts reflect the deeply rooted humanitarian approach of the State of Kuwait and its keenness to continue its relief and development role in various brotherly and friendly countries, affirming the office's continued implementation of quality projects that contribute to alleviating the burdens of living and enhancing social stability for the targeted groups. (end)
