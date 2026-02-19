403
Zelensky Announces Switzerland as Venue for Upcoming Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the next round of trilateral peace negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington will take place in Switzerland, following a third round of talks held there on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to reports.
In an interview published Wednesday, Zelenskyy described the recent discussions in Switzerland as “very important” for conveying the reality that the ongoing war is happening in Europe—a fact he said is not always fully recognized. “The next meeting will be also in Switzerland,” he added.
The third round of talks in Geneva on February 17-18 involved representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky reportedly indicated that the next session in this trilateral format would occur “very soon.”
These negotiations followed two earlier rounds in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on January 23-24 and February 4-5. The latter session led to the first prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv since October of the previous year.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine’s delegation, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, plans to return to Kyiv to hold a more open briefing than the previous one. He said that while progress has been made on the military track, developments on the political side have been slower due to differing positions among all three parties.
The Ukrainian president also highlighted Europe’s potential role in overseeing a post-ceasefire monitoring mission, emphasizing that European representatives should participate in these discussions.
Reaffirming the need for robust security guarantees to prevent a recurrence of hostilities, Zelenskyy said he believes that territorial issues cannot be fully resolved by negotiating teams alone.
