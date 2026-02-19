403
Ramadan in Dubai calendar of citywide cultural, community, and destination-led experiences unveiled
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 17 February 2026: Dubai has unveiled the official calendar of events for Ramadan in Dubai, presented through a citywide programme of cultural, community, and destination-led experiences, which is expected to commence around 19 February and span approximately 30 days.
As part of the Season of Wulfa, Ramadan in Dubai forms part of a wider cultural journey that begins with Hag Al Leila and culminates with Eid in Dubai. The Season reflects how traditions are lived, shared, and passed on across generations, grounding major occasions in heritage while remaining open and accessible to all.
From Iftar gatherings and neighbourhood interactions to moments of reflection in public and cultural spaces, the rituals of Ramadan bring people together across the city, reinforcing the social bonds and sense of collective responsibility that define the Holy Month.
Signature experiences
This year’s Ramadan in Dubai programme features a curated set of experiences that interpret the traditions of the Holy Month across public spaces, cultural venues, hospitality environments, and contemporary destinations. Shaped around the evening rhythms of Ramadan, these experiences create space for gathering, reflection, and shared time through food, culture, and community.
•Ramadan Street Food Festival (16 February - 15 March 2026): The Sheikh Hamdan Colony will be transformed into an evening food and community destination during the Holy Month. The festival brings together a curated selection of food vendors alongside cultural elements and family-friendly programming, creating a shared after-Iftar atmosphere that reflects the social and community rhythms of Ramadan in Dubai.
•Ramadan by the Bay (18 February - 28 March): Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall will host a dedicated evening programme throughout Ramadan, bringing together large-scale visual experiences, cultural entertainment, dining, and shared waterfront spaces. The activation features a special Ramadan edition of the IMAGINE show alongside scheduled drone displays, a purpose-built Ramadan market, live performances, and seating for communal dining. Daily cultural programming, lantern parades, and interactive zones will create a cohesive evening environment that reflects the social and cultural rhythms of the Holy Month.
•Ramadan Drone Show (19 February - 19 March): A coordinated drone light show will present a visual spectacle inspired by Ramadan themes, creating a contemporary interpretation of the season through technology and storytelling in the night sky.
•Ramadan Fireworks at Al Seef and Dubai Creek (19 February - 19 March): Daily fireworks displays will take place at select moments during Ramadan, lighting up the skies above Al Seef and Dubai Creek. The displays are intended as shared public moments that bring communities together in celebration during the Holy Month.
•Ramadan Reflections (Atyaf Ramadaniyah) at Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall (19 February – 22 March 2026): Bigger than previous years, a series of visual and cultural installations will take place across 10 locations, presenting artistic expressions inspired by the spiritual essence of the Holy Month. The installations are designed to complement the evening atmosphere of Ramadan through light, form, and reflective storytelling in public spaces.
•Ramadan at City Walk (17 February – 18 March 2026): Evening programming at City Walk will create a relaxed post-Iftar environment centered on gathering, cultural interaction, and dining. The activation combines ambient décor, light cultural activities, and extended evening experiences, reflecting Ramadan’s social rhythms within an open-air lifestyle destination.
•Ramadan at The Beach, JBR (18 February – 22 March 2026): Evening-led activations will take place across The Beach, JBR, introducing ambient décor and light cultural elements along the waterfront. The experience creates a relaxed post-Iftar setting that encourages gathering and shared time in an open-air coastal environment.
•Ramadan at City Centre Mirdif (20 February – 7 March 2026): A seasonal activation will transform City Centre Mirdif into a neighbourhood gathering space during Ramadan, combining cultural touches and evening programming to support shared moments and community connection within a local retail destination.
•Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai (22 February - 17 March 2026): A family-friendly cultural programme will unfold across Expo City Dubai, bringing Ramadan traditions into a contemporary public setting. The experience combines cultural activities, storytelling, and community gathering moments designed to reflect the values of togetherness, reflection, and shared experience during the Holy Month.
•Ramadan Wonders in Global Village (18 February - 18 March 2026): A seasonal programme will take place at Global Village, blending cultural entertainment, dining, and retail experiences inspired by the traditions of Ramadan. The activation creates an evening-focused environment where visitors can experience cultural performances, themed décor, and shared dining moments aligned with the spirit of the Holy Month.
•ROOFLINE by DIFC (Till 31 March 2026): A curated rooftop dining and experiential destination will extend across the Ramadan period, bringing together homegrown culinary concepts, cultural programming, and evening social spaces within DIFC. As part of the programme, ROOFLINE will host CP Majlis, a three-week Ramadan exhibition delivered in partnership with Curated Playlist from 18 February to 9 March, featuring a rotating programme of dining experiences, retail activations, and cultural entertainment.
•Jumeirah Emirates Towers Ramadan Majlis (16 February - 19 March 2026): A purpose-built evening majlis at the Terrace Between the Towers will offer a culturally immersive Ramadan experience centered on Emirati hospitality. Guests can experience traditional Arabic coffee rituals, bakhoor fragrance, and a menu inspired by Emirati culinary heritage, alongside live Oud performances and soft traditional melodies that shape a calm, reflective atmosphere throughout the evening.
•Asateer Ramadan Tent at Atlantis, The Palm (17 February - 18 March 2026): A large-scale Ramadan gathering space will return, offering a traditional majlis-style environment for Iftar and Suhoor. The tent provides a structured setting for communal dining and social connection, reflecting the scale and shared nature of Ramadan evenings in Dubai.
•Ramadan Activations at Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre (18 February - 18 March 2026): Curated Ramadan activations will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre at D3, introducing cultural elements and reflective moments within a contemporary lifestyle setting. The experience offers visitors an opportunity to engage with Ramadan themes through design-led programming and shared evening experiences.
•Majlis Under the Stars at Jumeirah Al Naseem (19 February - 21 March 2026): An open-air beachfront Ramadan majlis will take place at Jumeirah Al Naseem, offering an intimate evening setting for Iftar and Suhoor by the sea. Set against the coastline, the experience brings together traditional culinary offerings, live Oud music, and the natural ambience of the beachfront, creating a refined interpretation of majlis culture that centres on shared dining, music, and quiet reflection during the Holy Month.
•Ramadan District Season 4 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers (28 February -15 March 2026): A purpose-built outdoor destination will bring together dining, retail, and cultural experiences during Ramadan. Designed as an evening gathering space, the activation reflects contemporary expressions of Ramadan traditions through food, social interaction, and cultural engagement.
•A Symphony of Light (Till 23 March 2026): A series of light-based visual installations will unfold across Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall, creating reflective evening moments inspired by the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan. The experience uses illumination and visual storytelling to complement the slower rhythm of the Holy Month within shared public spaces.
Partner activations
A series of government-led activations will take place throughout Ramadan in Dubai across cultural venues, public spaces and community destinations. These initiatives are designed to encourage reflection, support social cohesion and offer families and communities meaningful ways to engage with the values of the Holy Month.
Planned activations include:
•Souq Ramadan, delivered by Dubai Municipality, offering a community-focused experience that brings together heritage displays, cultural activities, food stalls, children’s entertainment and handcrafted products
•Ramadan-themed cultural and community programmes organised by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Museum of the Future, and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, across public, heritage, and neighbourhood spaces, including educational activities, family-oriented experiences, and initiatives supporting giving, volunteering, and charitable engagement
•Cultural Entertainment Programs featuring Bu Tbailah and solo musicians across Global Village, City Walk Mall, Mall of Emirates, and Dubai Festival City Mall.
•Eyal Al Freej initiative by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, encouraging children to regularly perform prayers in mosques across Dubai, with a ‘passport’ documentation system (19 February - 20 March).
•Steps of Life initiative transforming participants' daily steps into charitable contributions through smart tracking across different neighbourhoods (19 February - 20 March)
Further details regarding dates, locations and individual experiences will be announced in due course.
Cultural, community and neighbourhood experiences
Ramadan in Dubai will be brought to life across neighbourhoods and community spaces through experiences that reflect how the Holy Month is traditionally observed and shared. From intimate cultural moments to larger community gatherings, these initiatives highlight the role of Ramadan in strengthening social bonds and reinforcing a shared sense of belonging.
Programme highlights will include:
•Evening community and neighbourhood experiences after Iftar across the city, including cultural storytelling, creative activities, and shared meals that reflect values of hospitality, generosity, and social connection.
•Hatta Ramadan Tournament at Hatta Sports Club, bringing community sports engagement to mountain neighbourhoods.
•Traditional Butbailah entertainment at Hatta Heritage Village, showcasing authentic Emirati cultural performances.
•Steps of Life community walking initiative encouraging social connection through charitable step-tracking.
•Eyal Al Freej mosque-based programme strengthening children's spiritual connection during Ramadan.
Citywide lighting and decoration
As part of the Season of Wulfa, a unified visual identity will embrace Dubai, with themed lighting, flags and decorative elements displayed across key roads, public spaces, landmarks and gateways throughout the emirate.
Large-scale lighting installations, themed Ramadan lighting and designated lighting districts will create a warm citywide presence throughout Ramadan, extending into Eid in Dubai and reinforcing a cohesive seasonal identity shaped by reflection, generosity and togetherness.
Together, the Ramadan in Dubai programme reflects how the Holy Month continues to be lived across the city today, through a balance of tradition, shared experience, and everyday participation. Delivered as part of the Season of Wulfa, the programme brings together faith, culture, and community in ways that are grounded, inclusive, and reflective of Dubai’s social fabric, setting a thoughtful rhythm for the weeks leading into Eid in Dubai.
Together, the Ramadan in Dubai programme reflects how the Holy Month continues to be lived across the city today, through a balance of tradition, shared experience, and everyday participation. Delivered as part of the Season of Wulfa, the programme brings together faith, culture, and community in ways that are grounded, inclusive, and reflective of Dubai’s social fabric, setting a thoughtful rhythm for the weeks leading into Eid in Dubai.
