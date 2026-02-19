403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Wednesday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship stock index edged into positive territory Wednesday, closing at 14,259.90 points for a modest 0.23% gain over the prior session, as declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the day's session at 14,260.82 points — virtually flat from the outset — before adding 32.61 points by the closing bell. Throughout the session, the index swung between a intraday low of 14,154.24 and a peak of 14,532.67, reflecting choppy, indecisive trading conditions.
Of the 100 stocks tracked by the benchmark, only 28 recorded gains while 69 finished in the red, underscoring the narrow breadth behind Wednesday's marginal advance.
The combined market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 14.17 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $324.7 billion — while daily trading turnover reached 293.1 billion Turkish liras ($6.7 billion).
On the commodities front, gold held firmly above the $5,000 threshold, with an ounce fetching $5,003.50 as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). Brent crude oil, meanwhile, changed hands at approximately $68.95 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 43.7605 liras, with the euro fetching 51.7420 liras. The British pound exchanged at 59.2965 liras against the Turkish currency.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 opened the day's session at 14,260.82 points — virtually flat from the outset — before adding 32.61 points by the closing bell. Throughout the session, the index swung between a intraday low of 14,154.24 and a peak of 14,532.67, reflecting choppy, indecisive trading conditions.
Of the 100 stocks tracked by the benchmark, only 28 recorded gains while 69 finished in the red, underscoring the narrow breadth behind Wednesday's marginal advance.
The combined market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 14.17 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $324.7 billion — while daily trading turnover reached 293.1 billion Turkish liras ($6.7 billion).
On the commodities front, gold held firmly above the $5,000 threshold, with an ounce fetching $5,003.50 as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). Brent crude oil, meanwhile, changed hands at approximately $68.95 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 43.7605 liras, with the euro fetching 51.7420 liras. The British pound exchanged at 59.2965 liras against the Turkish currency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment