New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport Resumes Flights
(MENAFN) Flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ground to a halt Wednesday evening after a JetBlue aircraft made an emergency landing, triggering a suspension of all departures and arrivals for over an hour before normal service resumed, the airport confirmed via a post on X.
JetBlue Flight 543, destined for West Palm Beach, Florida, was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff following a sudden engine failure, media reported. The situation escalated when the crew detected smoke in the cockpit — a development that prompted swift emergency protocols upon the aircraft's return to the ground.
According to a statement issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the aircraft exited the runway. The plane was carrying 122 passengers at the time of the incident. One passenger was subsequently transported to a hospital after reporting chest pains.
The FAA confirmed it would investigate the incident.
A ground stop was immediately imposed following the emergency landing, paralyzing flight operations at one of the country's busiest airports for more than an hour. Newark Liberty International Airport announced via X that flights had resumed Wednesday evening, though the disruption had already sent ripples across schedules affecting thousands of travelers.
Authorities have yet to disclose the full technical cause of the engine failure as the investigation gets underway.
