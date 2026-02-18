Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (February 19-21, 2026)

2026-02-18 11:30:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first weekend of the holy month of Ramadan has arrived, carrying with it a pleasant mix of activities.

Old Souq Bazaar

Until April 30, 2026
10am - 10pm
Tawar Mall

Tawar Mall invites you to enjoy the From Our Homeland Productive Families Markets Exhibition hosted at the Old Souq Bazaar. Authentic local products, creative workshops and more are promised to visitors.

MOQ Game Arena and Game Garage

Until April 12, 2026
10am-10pm
First Floor, Food Court & Decathlon Rotunda, Mall of Qatar

From PS5 & VR to racing simulators, retro consoles, arcade games, and Nintendo Switch 2, the Mall of Qatar is providing gaming entertainment that has something for everyone. Free to play and open to all.

The City is Our Studio Exhibition

Until February 20, 2026
9am – 8pm
Art Factory, Lusail

Catch the last days of the Doha Urban Sketchers'“The City is Our Studio” exhibition, dedicated to showcasing the talent of one of Doha's biggest outdoor painting communities.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Until February 21, 2026
Various timings
Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

The world's best men's tennis players battle it out in Doha. Enjoy world-class tennis up close. Tickets here.

Throwback Food Festival

Until Ramadan 2026 end
Weekdays: 5:30pm – 2am; Weekends: 5:30pm – 3am
Old Doha Port

The third edition of the“Throwback Food Festival” opened on Monday at Old Doha Port, returning with its largest edition and a stronger focus on nostalgia-driven culinary experiences. Visitors can enjoy live screenings of classic television shows, henna painting, children's art workshops, and live cooking demonstrations, alongside stage shows and contests and more.

Religious Lectures at Katara Cultural Village

Until March 8, 2026
After Taraweeh prayer
Katara Mosque

Katara Cultural Village foundation is offering religious lectures after every Taraweeh prayer, allowing visitors the chance to grow and strengthen their faith during one of the holiest of periods of worship for Muslims.

Torba Market Ramadan Edition

Every Friday and Saturday during Ramadan
7pm – 1am
Education City

One of Doha's favourite weekend destinations will be open all throughout the holy month, with promised“levelled up food, artisans and decorations” for this year.

Taraweeh, religious lectures and Qiyam Prayer at Minaratein (Ladies only)

Until March 18, 2026
Commences from Taraweeh prayer
Education City

An evening of worship and reflection with Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers, accompanied by religious talks at Education City Mosque and Al-Mujadilah (ladies-only).

The Peninsula

