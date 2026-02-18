Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (February 19-21, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first weekend of the holy month of Ramadan has arrived, carrying with it a pleasant mix of activities.

Old Souq Bazaar

Until April 30, 2026

10am - 10pm

Tawar Mall

Tawar Mall invites you to enjoy the From Our Homeland Productive Families Markets Exhibition hosted at the Old Souq Bazaar. Authentic local products, creative workshops and more are promised to visitors.

MOQ Game Arena and Game Garage

Until April 12, 2026

10am-10pm

First Floor, Food Court & Decathlon Rotunda, Mall of Qatar

From PS5 & VR to racing simulators, retro consoles, arcade games, and Nintendo Switch 2, the Mall of Qatar is providing gaming entertainment that has something for everyone. Free to play and open to all.

The City is Our Studio Exhibition

Until February 20, 2026

9am – 8pm

Art Factory, Lusail

Catch the last days of the Doha Urban Sketchers'“The City is Our Studio” exhibition, dedicated to showcasing the talent of one of Doha's biggest outdoor painting communities.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Until February 21, 2026

Various timings

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

The world's best men's tennis players battle it out in Doha. Enjoy world-class tennis up close. Tickets here.

Throwback Food Festival

Until Ramadan 2026 end

Weekdays: 5:30pm – 2am; Weekends: 5:30pm – 3am

Old Doha Port

The third edition of the“Throwback Food Festival” opened on Monday at Old Doha Port, returning with its largest edition and a stronger focus on nostalgia-driven culinary experiences. Visitors can enjoy live screenings of classic television shows, henna painting, children's art workshops, and live cooking demonstrations, alongside stage shows and contests and more.

Religious Lectures at Katara Cultural Village

Until March 8, 2026

After Taraweeh prayer

Katara Mosque

Katara Cultural Village foundation is offering religious lectures after every Taraweeh prayer, allowing visitors the chance to grow and strengthen their faith during one of the holiest of periods of worship for Muslims.

Torba Market Ramadan Edition

Every Friday and Saturday during Ramadan

7pm – 1am

Education City

One of Doha's favourite weekend destinations will be open all throughout the holy month, with promised“levelled up food, artisans and decorations” for this year.

Taraweeh, religious lectures and Qiyam Prayer at Minaratein (Ladies only)

Until March 18, 2026

Commences from Taraweeh prayer

Education City

An evening of worship and reflection with Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers, accompanied by religious talks at Education City Mosque and Al-Mujadilah (ladies-only).