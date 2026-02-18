403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada’s CPI Cools to 2.3 Percent in January
(MENAFN) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3 percent year on year last month, cooling slightly from the 2.4 percent increase recorded in December, Statistics Canada said. On a monthly basis, the index held flat with no change recorded.
Gasoline proved the single biggest drag on headline inflation, with pump prices declining more sharply in January than in December. Stripping out gasoline, however, the CPI climbed 3 percent — matching December's pace and signaling that underlying price pressures remain firm.
The national statistical agency noted that indexes affected by the temporary Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) relief introduced in January 2025 continued to exert upward pressure on the all-items reading in January 2026. Among the impacted categories, restaurant meals were the most significant driver of acceleration, with alcoholic beverages, toys, and children's clothing also contributing to a lesser extent, Statistics Canada said.
Excluding food and energy — a closely watched measure of core inflation — the CPI rose 2.4 percent year on year in January, easing marginally from the 2.5 percent gain posted in December.
The data points to a gradual, uneven cooling in Canadian inflation, with energy relief masking stickier price growth in key consumer categories.
Gasoline proved the single biggest drag on headline inflation, with pump prices declining more sharply in January than in December. Stripping out gasoline, however, the CPI climbed 3 percent — matching December's pace and signaling that underlying price pressures remain firm.
The national statistical agency noted that indexes affected by the temporary Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) relief introduced in January 2025 continued to exert upward pressure on the all-items reading in January 2026. Among the impacted categories, restaurant meals were the most significant driver of acceleration, with alcoholic beverages, toys, and children's clothing also contributing to a lesser extent, Statistics Canada said.
Excluding food and energy — a closely watched measure of core inflation — the CPI rose 2.4 percent year on year in January, easing marginally from the 2.5 percent gain posted in December.
The data points to a gradual, uneven cooling in Canadian inflation, with energy relief masking stickier price growth in key consumer categories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment