MLTX Stock Gains As Retail Eyes Buyout From Big Pharma, Upcoming Investor Day Event

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) garnered retail attention on Tuesday amid buyout speculation.

On Stocktwits, a retail investor voiced optimism for either a buyout announcement or positive news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company this week.

Another user, however, said that MoonLake must increase its share price from current levels if it wants to be acquired.

Some users also highlighted a potential takeover by pharma major Merck for MoonLake.

On Stocktwits, overall retail sentiment around MLTX improved from 'extremely bearish' to 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at 'low' levels.

Shares of the company closed 11% higher in the regular trading session.

Is Merck Looking To Acquire Companies?

Merck is currently seeking to fortify its drug portfolio before its blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda begins to lose patent protection in 2028. Keytruda generated approximately $29.5 billion in global sales for the full year 2024, accounting for about 46% of the company's overall worldwide sales.

The company entered into a deal to acquire Cidara Therapeutics for about $9.2 billion in November. It also agreed to buy respiratory drug developer Verona Pharma for $10 billion in July as part of a broader effort to maintain revenue momentum.

While there were reports of Merck looking to acquire cancer drugmaker Revolution Medicines in January for about $30 billion, a deal didn't materialize as the two companies failed to come to an agreement on price, The Wall Street Journal reported.

MoonLake's Portfolio

MoonLake Therapeutics, headquartered in Switzerland, is developing its investigational therapy sonelokimab for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis and palmoplantar pustulosis.

Earlier this month, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to sonelokimab in moderate-to-severe palmoplantar pustulosis. The company is also eyeing making an application to the FDA for approval of sonelokimab in hidradenitis suppurativa in the second half of 2026.

The company is now slated to hold an investor day event on Feb. 23, 2026.

MLTX stock has dropped 59% this year.

