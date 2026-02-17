Strengthening Regional Execution For PPG Marine Coating Systems Through Caribbean Shipyard Alignment

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)ADON Solutions and German Ship Repair Jamaica (GSRJ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the GSRJ Shipyard in Kingston, establishing a strategic alignment aimed at expanding regional access to globally recognised marine and protective coating systems from PPG Protective & Marine Coatings Division. These products will be available on site to service international and Caribbean-based vessels, thereby expanding GSRJ's offerings of various internationally recognised coatings.

The agreement brings together GSRJ's internationally aligned shipyard operations with ADON Solutions' local distribution, technical support, and execution readiness, enabling shipowners and fleet operators to access internationally specified coating systems, such as Amercoat® and Sigma®, locally, with reduced lead times and improved operational certainty, while maintaining existing specifications and procurement preferences.

“At its core, this alignment is about delivering international standards through local capability,” said Adrian Lyn, CEO of ADON Solutions Ltd. “ By working closely with GSRJ and being supported by PPG's globally recognised marine coatings portfolio, we are expanding access for international fleets while strengthening execution capability within Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. This partnership positions the local marine sector to compete at a higher level.”

The alignment is designed to meet the expectations of global fleets that require consistency, quality, and compliance with international standards. By combining globally specified coating systems with trained application practices and coordinated shipyard execution, the structure supports both international operators calling at Jamaican ports and regional marine interests seeking world-class solutions.

As PPG's local distributor, ADON Solutions provides access to internationally specified marine coating systems supported by technical expertise, training alignment, and close coordination with shipyard operations. This ensures that performance expectations associated with global specifications are maintained throughout application and delivery.

“What differentiates ADON is our ability to bridge global coating technology with real-world marine execution on the ground,” Lyn added.“Our role extends beyond product availability to ensuring technical alignment and disciplined application that meet international standards.”

For GSRJ, the collaboration strengthens its positioning as an internationally recognised shipyard capable of supporting global fleets while enhancing service consistency for regional and local operators, supported by dedicated on-site coating storage infrastructure and coordinated training programmes delivered by ADON, enabling end-to-end access to globally specified marine coating systems within a single shipyard environment.

“Although this alignment is not exclusive to PPG products, it improves certainty, consistency, and choice of products for our clients,” said Col. Martin Rickman, CEO of GSRJ Shipyard. “Internationally specified systems such as Amercoat® and Sigma® are now accessible locally at competitive prices, supported by application standards aligned with global expectations. That level of consistency builds confidence for international vessels and raises the benchmark for marine services in Jamaica.”

Rickman added that the collaboration enhances GSRJ's competitiveness for international dry-docking opportunities, while supporting Jamaica's role as a strategic maritime hub within the Caribbean.

The alignment is supported by PPG, a global leader in marine and protective coatings with more than 140 years of industry experience. While not a contractual party to the MOU, PPG provides technical expertise, globally specified systems, and ongoing innovation to support application quality and performance.

“PPG supports collaborations that improve access, application quality, and consistency for globally specified coating systems,” said Kevin Gooding, Sales Director, Atlantic Zone, PPG.“This alignment ensures our internationally recognised systems can be supported locally in a way that meets the expectations of vessel owners and operators, while reinforcing the importance of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean as a key maritime market.”

By focusing on access, readiness, and standards, the collaboration reflects established industry practice and supports fleets with existing coating preferences, as well as those evaluating alternatives. For international shipowners and operators, it represents a practical expansion of execution capability, delivering globally recognised marine coating systems, applied locally to international standards, through a strategically aligned Caribbean platform.

The post Strengthening regional execution for PPG Marine Coating Systems through Caribbean Shipyard Alignment appeared first on Caribbean News Global.