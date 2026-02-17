TN Interim Budget Session To Continue Till Feb 20, Debate On Feb 18-19

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly's interim Budget session will continue until February 20, following a decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker M. Appavu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the state's Interim Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly.

The presentation comes at a crucial time, with Assembly elections due soon, making the interim Budget politically significant.

Soon after the Finance Minister's address, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam tabled the Interim Agriculture Budget for 2026–27 and delivered his speech outlining the government's priorities for the farming sector.

The separate agriculture Budget, introduced by the DMK government in recent years, continues to focus on strengthening farm infrastructure, expanding irrigation support, promoting mechanisation, and enhancing farmer welfare schemes.

Following the completion of both Budget presentations, the Speaker convened a BAC meeting to decide the schedule for further proceedings. It was resolved that the interim Budget session would be held until February 20.

As per the schedule finalised at the meeting, the general discussion on the Interim Budget will take place over two days - February 18 and 19.

Members from both the ruling party and the Opposition are expected to participate in the debate, raising issues related to fiscal management, welfare allocations, sectoral spending, and election-year commitments.

Finance Minister Thennarasu is scheduled to reply to the debate on February 20. His concluding remarks will address concerns and suggestions raised by members during the discussion.

The interim Budget, presented ahead of the Assembly elections, is expected to focus largely on continuing existing flagship schemes and ensuring financial stability, rather than introducing major new policy initiatives. The proceedings over the next three days are likely to witness intense debate, reflecting the political atmosphere in the run-up to the polls. With the session set to conclude on February 20, all eyes will be on the government's defence of its fiscal strategy and welfare commitments in an election year.