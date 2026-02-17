403
Lukashenko Backs Russia’s Vision to Unite Sanctioned Nations
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday voiced his endorsement for Russia’s concept of bringing together all nations currently facing sanctions, according to Belta.
During a government meeting, Lukashenko explained that the Russian Foreign Ministry had contacted him in his role as Chairman of the Supreme State Council to discuss the possibility of “somehow unit[ing] all those under sanctions.”
He further remarked, "We've also convinced China. They don't need persuasion; they understand they'll be next," indicating Beijing’s awareness of potential future sanctions.
Lukashenko highlighted that 50 nations are presently subject to direct sanctions, with “hundreds of states” impacted indirectly.
He concluded that if these countries collaborate and reach a consensus, those who have imposed sanctions would become apprehensive, emphasizing the strategic significance of such unity.
