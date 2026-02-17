403
BNP-Led Lawmakers Sworn in for 13th Parliament
(MENAFN) The 297 freshly chosen legislators representing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance were officially sworn in on Tuesday, marking the commencement of the 13th parliament. These representatives secured victory in last Thursday’s landmark polls — the first national election held since the 2024 July Uprising brought an end to the Awami League’s 15-year tenure in power. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina subsequently departed for India.
The oath ceremony was conducted by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, who administered the pledge to the incoming members of parliament. Out of the total 300 parliamentary constituencies, voting in three seats was deferred and will take place at a later date.
Earlier in January 2024, the Awami League organized national elections that were boycotted by the BNP-Jamaat opposition alliance. In the months that followed, widespread protests erupted across the country, culminating in the mass movement known as the July Uprising, which ultimately led to the fall of the government.
Shortly after being sworn in, the BNP convened its inaugural parliamentary session. During the meeting, Tarique Rahman was selected as the leader of the house and formally nominated as prime minister-elect, according to a party statement released on the US social media platform Facebook. Rahman, along with a Cabinet comprising approximately three dozen members, is scheduled to take the oath later in the day.
