Air Defenses Neutralize 25 Missiles, 367 Drones Used By Russia In Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Telegram.

"As of 09:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 392 aerial targets: 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles; four Iskander-K cruise missiles; one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile; and 367 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-, Gerbera-, Italmas-type drones and UAVs of other types. Four ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs hit 13 locations. Debris from downed targets fell in eight locations," the statement said.

On the night of February 16-17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from the Rostov region and temporarily occupied Crimea; 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea area; four Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region; one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile from the airspace over the temporarily occupied Donetsk region; as well as 396 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The drones were launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea. Around 250 of them were Shahed drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the Air Force Command, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.